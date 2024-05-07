Security guard shot outside Drake's Canadian home amid Kendrick Lamar beef

The shooting took place outside Drake’s home in an exclusive part of Toronto. (Getty Images)

Police in Canada have said a security guard was shot overnight outside the home of rapper Drake.

The shooting took place in the upmarket Park Lane Circle in Toronto.

Detectives have not disclosed if Drake, 37, was at home at the time of the shooting or whether he was the intended target.

The shooting comes amid comes amid a public spat with US rap rival Kendrick Lamar with the two trading diss tracks about each other.

Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force told reporters on Tuesday morning: "We are in contact with his team and they are cooperating.”

He added that it is too early in the investigation to reach any conclusions on motive and that officers are trawling through video from around the scene as part of the inquiry

The victim is in hospital and is in serious condition, police said.

Witnesses told Canadian media he had sustained several gunshot wounds, including one to the chest.

The argument between Drake and Kendrick, 36, has fuelled a series of "diss tracks" in which they verbally attack each other over the weekend.

The Canadian's mansion is in the upmarket Bridle Path area of Toronto.

The property has been cordoned off by police who are carrying out door to door inquiries. Crime scene investigators collecting forensic evidence are also on the scene.

Drake has sold 170 million records worldwide.

He has won five Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, 39 Billboard Music Awards and two Brit Awards. He has had 13 number one’s on the US Billboard chart.