See All the Adorable Photos of George, Charlotte, and Louis at Trooping the Colour
The last photo is everything.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked adorable as always at this year's Trooping the Colour, but their 1-year-old brother Prince Louis made his big debut at Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday celebration today. Take a peek at the Cambridge siblings' cutest moments from their appearance on Buckingham Palace balcony with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.
