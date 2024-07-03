See Every Show-Stopping Look Olivia Palermo Wore for Her 10-Year Wedding Anniversary Celebrations (Exclusive)

Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl celebrated their anniversary with a lavish weekend in Baden-Baden, Germany

Olivia Palermo celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with Johannes Huebl with a romantic, multi-day celebration, and of course, a fashion fairytale-level wardrobe.

The founder and CCO of the Olivia Palermo Group and her photographer husband whisked away to Baden-Baden, Germany, for a three-day celebration of their milestone anniversary on June 29 — and Palermo went high-fashion for each and every event.

"I was always going to choose [Giambattista Valli]," she tells PEOPLE exclusively of who she wore for three of her four dresses during her celebratory weekend. "I've been very close with him since he started his career. I'm one of his girls that have been supporting. I could wear so much from his collection, but I had a very clear idea of what I wanted to wear."

"This special moment for Olivia is everything that I love because I don’t really do bridal dresses — I design celebratory, party dresses — and her anniversary is a celebration of the love she shares with Johannes," Gambattista Valli says. "There are so few people like her that have such precise taste and create such an atmosphere around them and get exactly what I envisioned when designing each of the dresses she chose. What I love about Olivia is that she is one of a kind: a chameleon while always staying true to her own personality. And like me, she is fascinated by lifestyle and telling a story."

Pulling together her wardrobe for the weekend was both easy, in that Palermo knows what she's looking for (she says it took "less than two and a half hours" to decide on what she was wearing), but also tricky to nail down all the finer details. She knew she wanted to wear pieces from her "closest friends" — but lining up things like what shoes would go with what was more of a spur-of-the-moment decision!

"I really focused on wearing my closest friends, not only because they're my closest friends, but they happen to be houses and ateliers that I'm obsessed with, and with amazing craftsmanship," she tells PEOPLE. "One of the most important parts of anything I do and work with is you have to have an incredible craftsmanship heritage, and you really have to see the beauty and I have to really resonate with it."

Palermo tells PEOPLE it was important for all of those people to be a part of her weekend, because they've been through so much with her. Some of them have been working with her for more than a decade. "I'm super excited," she gushes.

One piece that was not included in her anniversary wardrobe, though, was her original wedding look — the Carolina Herrera set with a sweater, tulle skirt and shorts, which is currently in her archives. She tells PEOPLE that she always had a "clear direction" in anything she's looking for and went into that bridal appointment at the the house "open-minded" and fell in love with the look. She's always down for something a little different — and she doesn't believe in wearing something just once, so it may make another appearance at some point.

Huebl, however, did bring one nod from their 2014 civil ceremony to Germany with him: His suit for the 10-year celebration was tailored by his longtime tailor Mark Anthony from Hamburg, Germany, who also tailored his wedding suit.

Ahead, see everything Palermo wore for her fabulous celebration.



Sparkling Flats

Jeff Thibodeau Olivia Palermo

"I am not really a hotel slipper girl and am more into a house shoe kind of vibe. Loved these sparkly Miu Miu flats paired with my pink Simkhai dress for getting ready."

Shoe Envy

Jeff Thibodeau Olivia Palermo's shoes

"Just a small glimpse of the many, many shoes I brought for the weekend. Gotta have options!"

Giambattista Valli Dress #1

Jeff Thibodeau Olivia Palermo's dress

"My Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown for night one (with a couple of suitable shoe contenders). I had my eye on this look from the moment I saw it walk down the runway in Paris."

The Details

Jeff Thibodeau Olivia Palermo's dress

"The crystal detailing of the neckline ended up inspiring the entire dress code for the whole evening. Guests were encouraged to wear their sparkle!"

All That Glitters

Jeff Thibodeau Olivia Palermo's jewels

"Before coming to Baden-Baden, I had been in Paris for Couture Week, where I went on a market appointment at Pasquale Bruni to see their new high jewelry collection. These are just some of the gorgeous designs they let me borrow for the weekend."

Look Back at It

Jeff Thibodeau Olivia Palermo

"I styled my pearl-encrusted Jimmy Choo Micro Bon Bon bag with a black satin ribbon to complement the black along the neckline of the dress and finish off the look. Not pictured are my vintage Christian Dior kitten heels that had just the right height for where the hem of the skirt fell."

She Shimmers

Jeff Thibodeau Olivia Palermo's dress

"I wanted to go in a completely different direction for the afterparty, so opted for this Bronx & Banco sequin number. I liked that the silhouette, high neckline and coloring were all opposite to the dinner dress but still had a sparkly black-and-white theme."

Add a Bow

Jeff Thibodeau Olivia Palermo's bow

"Added a crystal-embellished Jennifer Behr bow to change up my hair and give the look a bit of a sweet vibe."

And a Cool Clutch

Jeff Thibodeau Olivia Palermo's clutch

"A close-up of my Judith Leiber Couture crystal-covered sunglass clutch."



The Complete Look

Jeff Thibodeau Olivia Palermo's afterparty look

"The final afterparty look: Bronx & Banco Dress, Jennifer Behr bow, Judith Leiber Couture bag, Casadei Superblade sandals."



Giambattista Valli Dress #2

Jeff Thibodeau Olivia Palermo

"Amping up the sparkle with Pasquale Bruni rose gold and diamond earrings to go with my second Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown."



The Happy Couple

Jeff Thibodeau Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

"Paired the effortless elegance of the Giambattista Valli gown with Birdies mules that have a silk pom-pom and played into the garden party theme with two diamond daisy rings by Sillam 1835."

Giambattista Valli Dress #3

Jeff Thibodeau Olivia Palermo's dress

"A detail shot of my third and final Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. The lace bralette and skirt with the voluminous cape was a total departure from the other dresses and I was obsessed with it. Johannes wasn't convinced when I first showed him the runway picture but ultimately came around and loved it on me."

The Jewels

Jeff Thibodeau Olivia Palermo's jewels

"Stunning emerald and diamond earrings and a green topaz ring from Sillam 1835 that I styled with the all-white dress for a pop of color."

Happily Ever After

Jeff Thibodeau Olivia Palermo

"The final look for the final event!"

