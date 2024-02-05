See photos of the Kansas City Chiefs’ departure and arrival for Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs traveled to play in their fourth Super Bowl in five years on Sunday.

Chiefs players boarded chartered flights at Kansas City International Airport around 4 p.m. Central Time and arrived at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas around 5:15 local time.

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs will play the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

Here are photos of the Chiefs’ departure and arrival.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce prepares to board a chartered United flight on their way to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday February 4, 2024 at KCI Airport in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes boards a chartered United flight on their way to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday February 4, 2024 at KCI Airport in Kansas City, Missouri.

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs board a chartered United flight on their way to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday February 4, 2024 at KCI Airport in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid prepares to board a chartered United flight on their way to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday February 4, 2024 at KCI Airport in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay waves toward the media while boarding a chartered United flight on their way to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday February 4, 2024 at KCI Airport in Kansas City, Missouri.

A chartered United flight is taxiing on the runway with the Kansas City Chiefs on their way to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday February 4, 2024 at KCI Airport in Kansas City, Missouri.

A chartered United flight takes off with the Kansas City Chiefs on their way to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday February 4, 2024 at KCI Airport in Kansas City, Missouri.

Feb 4, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and wife Tammy Reid exit plane during Super Bowl 58 team arrivals at the Harry Reid International Airport.

Feb 4, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach tight end Travis Kelce exits plane during Super Bowl 58 team arrivals at the Harry Reid International Airport.

Feb 4, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exits plane during Super Bowl 58 team arrivals at the Harry Reid International Airport.