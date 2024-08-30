Netflix finally confirms Outer Banks season 4 release date

If you're after some escapism, look no further than Outer Banks on Netflix. The series follows a group of friends - the pogues - as they attempt to find some treasure hidden on a desert island, while uncovering the mystery surrounding the disappearance of John B.'s father.

And while parts of their story feel idyllic at first (well, the sunshine, mainly), season three watched the gang as they struggled with money issues or finding people they can trust, all while being hunted by a ruthless Caribbean Don.

Thankfully, they survived! Which is good news for season four, which sees the Outer Banks gang on a brand new adventure. So, here's everything we know about the fourth season of Outer Banks.

What is the release date of Outer Banks season 4?

Good news Pogues! On 29th August 2024, Netflix finally confirmed when the new season would be dropping and we don't have long to wait.

The new season will be released in two parts, with the first part being released on 10th October, and the second half on 7th November. Nearly a whole month to wait? Netflix what are you doing to us?

The streamer also provided a little teaser trailer of what we can expect in the new season, watch here:

BRING IT ON HOME. Outer Banks returns October 10 & November 7 🤙 🏄 pic.twitter.com/FDVU22akoW — Netflix (@netflix) August 29, 2024

When was Outer Banks season 4 confirmed?

On 19th February 2023, Netflix revealed the show will officially be back for a season four. The tweet read, "BREAKING NEWS OUT OF POGUELANDIA: The Pogues (P4L) just dropped a bombshell. @obxnetflix has been renewed for Season 4!"

BREAKING NEWS OUT OF POGUELANDIA: The Pogues (P4L) just dropped a bombshell. @obxnetflix has been renewed for Season 4!https://t.co/sUsEyJcx2v — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) February 19, 2023

Speaking about the exciting season 4 news, co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke told Variety: "Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

Outer Banks season 4 cast news

*SPOILERS* The end of season three sees both Ward and John B's dad killed off, but fans can expect all the rest of the lead cast will be back for another round of episodes:

Chase Stokes as John B

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Austin North as Topper

Drew Starkey as Rafe

Fiona Palermo as Sofia, in a recurring role

Excitingly, there will also be a whole new bunch of faces in the Outer Banks for this season:

J. Anthony Crane from Billions) as Chandler Groff, who Netflix describe as "Darkly grief-stricken over the loss of his wife, he is welcoming to the Pogues on their latest adventure."

Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live) plays "Dalia, a revolutionary-like leader and worldly baddie on a plunder who comes face-to-face with the Pogues."

Brianna Brown (Dynasty) plays Hollis Robinson: "the biggest realtor on the island who previously worked with Ward in a successful business deal, she now has her eye on Rafe for a new venture."

Rigo Sanchez (Animal Kingdom) plays Lightner, "an imposing stranger with a piratical nerve. This dangerous and calculating outdoorsman appears to test the Pogues."

Mia Challis from Clickbait plays Ruthie, "a wild child with a toxic streak who develops a close relationship with Topper."

Outer Banks season 4 plot speculation

In a very vague teaser, Netflix said of season four: "The treasure hunt is far from over. The Pogues are returning for more action and adventure with a fourth season of Outer Banks in 2024. While one chapter of the Pogues’ story has closed, the next phase of #P4L has only just begun, and the hunt for Blackbeard’s gold is on the horizon. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming fourth season." Intriguing.

Speaking with Variety, Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron, opened up about how her character has evolved over the years. "We’ve seen her truly grow up a lot. She’s gone from a teenager who doesn’t have much of a care in the world or responsibilities to having the weight of so many things on her shoulders.

"[For season three], we continue to piggyback on that with a few wrenches thrown into the mix. She found this voice and she’s learning how to make decisions for herself."

Carlacia Grant, who plays Cleo, added to Cosmopolitan US, "I have some theories. I don't want to ruin them, but I would love to see Cleo's backstory. Like if a person came back from Cleo's past to really explain some of her mannerisms. It's Outer Banks. Her mom died, her dad left, but any of these people could appear somehow."

