Selena Gomez confirms role in Wizards of Waverley Place spin-off

Selena Gomez has confirmed the extent of her role in the upcoming spin-off to Wizards of Waverly Place.

The actor shot to fame with her role as Alex Russo on the Disney show, which followed a family trying to balance normal human life with the responsibilities of being wizards.

Following the conclusion of the original show in 2012, it was reported in January that a sequel series, now titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, was in development, with the action set to focus on Alex’s older brother Justin (David Henrie).

Gomez, who serves as an executive producer on the show, was rumoured to have a guest role in the premiere episode ever since the announcement was made, and the star has now confirmed that the reports were indeed true.

“I'm so excited,” she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which was hosted by her Only Murders in the Building co-star, Martin Short. “It's basically something you know I don't know about your life, you don't know about my life.

“It's a show that means a lot to me. I will be in the first episode. I'm executive producing it. It brings me to tears because that is the beginning of where I started. And to honour it in this way has truly been a blast, and I can't wait for people to see it.”

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which is being created by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, will follow Justin as an adult after leaving his wizarding past behind, picking up as he forms a life with his wife, Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) and two sons, Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko).

“Following an incident at WizTech and the arrival of a young wizard in need of training, Justin is forced to confront his past in order to preserve the future of the wizarding world,” reads the logline.

There is no release date for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

