Selena Gomez Wears Red Off-The-Shoulder Dress With Fabric Roses to Cannes Photocall

On Sunday, Selena Gomez arrived for her photocall at the Cannes Film Festival wearing another off-the-shoulder dress, this one in bright red and covered in fabric roses along the neckline that then trailed over her arms like a wearable bouquet. The skirt ended mid-calf, revealing her tall red pumps.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

The Emilia Pérez star wore her hair down with a side part and a pair of silver dangling earrings with matching rings. She had on a natural makeup palette with pink eye shadow and a pale pink lip.

Lionel Hahn

This is just one of several off-the-shoulder looks the singer has worn for her weekend in France. She attended the premiere on Saturday wearing a black-and-white gown by Saint Laurent with striking Bulgari jewelry around her neck and in her ears.

Neilson Barnard

She also enjoyed a night out in a navy and black ensemble with ruffles and a plunging neckline.

MEGA - Getty Images

And she shared some shots on her Instagram Stories in an outfit from what appears to be a night out in Cannes. The Rare Beauty founder was wearing a body hugging off-the-shoulder minidress made from ruched olive green fabric. She appeared to be sitting on a rooftop and still had her hair up in the ponytail she wore to her premiere.

Instagram

On her timeline, she shared some pictures from her glamorous trip so far, thanking the cast of Emilia Pérez, including Zoe Saldana and director Jacques Audiard.

“Thank you Cannes! I’m so honored to be a small part of something so special in Emilia Pérez—Jacques, thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me,” she wrote in the caption. “@zoesaldana @karsiagascon @edgarramirez25 and every single person apart of this film absolutely blew me away. Love you guys.”



After the film was shown for the crowd at the Cannes Film Festival, the musical crime drama reportedly received a nine-minute standing ovation. The movie follows a lawyer who begins working for a Mexican drug lord as they undergo transition. Gomez plays the drug lord’s wife.

