Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause co nfirmed for reality show away from Netflix

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause has been confirmed for a new reality TV project away from Netflix — and it's one you are more than likely familiar with.

The TV personality and real estate agent has been announced as one of the contestants of season 3 of The Traitors' US version.

She'll be jetting off to Scotland with a host of other reality stars, as well a wrestler, a member of British royalty, an actor's brother, and a certain popstar's controversial ex.

As announced by host Alan Cumming in a video, the "most treacherous season yet" will feature:

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause

Big Brother's Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes

Survivor's Rob Mariano, Tony Vlachos, Jeremy Collins, and Carolyn Wiger

The Real Housewives' Dorinda Medley, Chanel Ayan, Dolores Catania, and Robyn Dixon

The Bachelorette's Wells Adams and Gabby Windey

RuPaul's Drag Race's Bob the Drag Queen, The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper, and Summer House's Ciara Miller, and Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval

Wrestler Nikki Garcia, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Zac Efron's brother Dylan Efron, and Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari

Chrishell hasn't teased much about what she'll be like on the show at the time of writing, but did share the announcement to her Instagram Stories, writing: "The secret is out."

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Selling Sunset star has been announced for a Christmas comedy opposite the Queen of Festive Films, Lacey Chabert.

She's also been confirmed for a guest role in Australian soap Neighbours, as a character written specifically for her. It's a return to her roots, as Chrishell starred All My Children and Days of Our Lives back in the early 2000s.

The Traitors US season 3 will air on Peacock in America, and on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

