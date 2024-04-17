Mayorkas impeachment trial updates: Senate votes 1st article is 'unconstitutional'

The Senate voted Wednesday that one of the impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was "unconstitutional."

The vote was 51-49 along party lines, effectively disposing of one of the two charges against Mayorkas.

Senators were sworn in hours before as jurors in the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over what Republicans say is his failure to comply with the law on immigration policy.

Lawmakers are debating whether to move ahead with a full-scale trial. Republicans are demanding a thorough consideration of the articles of impeachment, while Democrats will try to dismiss them quickly.

Such back-and-forth was apparent as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer kicked things off by asking for unanimous consent to allow for debate time and for Republicans to raise points of order before the introduction of a motion to dismiss.

MORE: Democrats will try to dismiss Mayorkas impeachment articles as GOP demands full trial

Republicans quickly objected.

"Never before in the history of our republic has the Senate dismissed or tabled articles of impeachment when the impeached individual was alive and had not resigned," Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said as he rose to reject what Schumer proposed.

"I will not assist Senator Schumer in setting our Constitution ablaze and bulldozing 200 years of precedent," Schmitt added.

Schumer responded that the first of the articles of impeachment "does not allege conduct that rises to the level of a high crime or misdemeanor" and "therefore is unconstitutional." Schumer's point of order will force the Senate to vote on the constitutionality of the first article of impeachment.

PHOTO: Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol, April 17, 2024, in Washington. (Senate Television via AP)

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, countered Schumer by trying to force the Senate go into a closed session to debate the articles of impeachment, a motion that failed in a 49-51 party line vote.

"The Senate Majority Leader has argued that Secretary Mayorkas' defiance of federal immigration law and active aiding and abetting of the worst illegal alien invasion in American history does not constitute a high crime or misdemeanor," Cruz said. "He has presented no argument on that question. He has presented no briefing on that question ... the only rational way to resolve this question is actually to debate it, to consider the Constitution and consider the law."

Story continues

Another amendment offered by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., to adjourn the court of impeachment for two weeks similarly failed along party lines.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., then rose to try to set aside Schumer's motion that the first article of impeachment against Mayorkas is unconstitutional.

"Our colleagues know that we are obligated to take these proceedings seriously," McConnell said. "This is what our oath prescribes. It is what the history and precedent require and I would urge each of our colleagues to consider that this is what our framers actually envisioned."

McConnell added, "This process must not be abused, it must not be short circuited. History will not judge this moment well."

All senators are present for Wednesday's proceedings and are seated at their desks. At some points, lawmakers could be seen handing out candy or huddling in groups for conversation.

PHOTO: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a news conference regarding the Know2Protect program in New York City, April 17, 2024. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

Mayorkas was the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years. The articles of impeachment, approved by House Republicans in a party-line vote back in February, charge him with "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" and "breach of public trust" that the House GOP claims amount to "high crimes and misdemeanors."

MORE: Mayorkas impeachment trial: What to expect in the Senate

Mayorkas has called the allegations baseless. Asked about the proceedings earlier Wednesday as the department rolled out a new campaign to child exploitation, the secretary said he was focused on his work.

“The Senate is going to do what the Senate considers to be appropriate as that proceeds,” Mayorkas said. “I'm here in New York City on Wednesday morning, fighting online child sexual exploitation and abuse. We are focused on our mission. Our mission is an imperative to keep everyone safe and secure.”

ABC News' Juhi Doshi contributed to this report.

Mayorkas impeachment trial updates: Senate votes 1st article is 'unconstitutional' originally appeared on abcnews.go.com