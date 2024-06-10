Senior Alberta NDP MLA Shannon Phillips to resign her seat in the legislature

EDMONTON — Alberta New Democrat legislature member Shannon Phillips is expected to detail today why she's stepping down before finishing her third term in office.

The former environment minister plans to leave her Lethbridge-West seat on July 1.

The decision comes after the province’s law enforcement watchdog determined two police officers broke the rules surveilling Phillips in 2017.

In May, Crown prosecutors decided not to charge the Lethbridge police over the surveillance.

An investigation determined Phillips was targeted over her environmental policies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press