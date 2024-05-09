Seth Meyers Sums Up Kristi Noem's 'Humiliation Tour' With Excruciating Supercut

Seth Meyers on Wednesday summed up South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R) disastrous promotion of her upcoming memoir as a “humiliation tour.”

Noem’s story about killing her puppy and her disputed claim to have stared down North Korean despot Kim Jong Un have drawn criticism from even conservative quarters.

“Late Night” comedian Meyers aired a montage of Noem swerving questions from one interviewer after another about whether she actually met tyrant Kim. And even though the claim has now been removed from her book, Noem has continued to dodge giving a straight answer.

Noem is now believed to be well and truly out of the race to become Donald Trump’s running mate. But she totally “nailed it” and “put the controversy to bed,” Meyers sarcastically snarked.

She’s “digging a hole so deep she could bury a dog in it,” he added.

Watch the full video here:

And Meyers’ Wednesday night monologue here:

