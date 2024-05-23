Severe thunderstorm threat spans the Maritimes, risk of strong winds, large hail

Forecast Centre
·1 min read
Severe thunderstorm threat spans the Maritimes, risk of strong winds, large hail

The same low that brought severe, and tornado-warned storms through parts of Ontario and Quebec on Wednesday will continue to track east into the Maritimes, where the threat for severe thunderstorms spans the region for Thursday.

The main risks with storms that develop throughout the day will be heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail. It's important to stay up-to-date on the weather warnings in your area as conditions can turn quickly when severe weather hits.

New Brunswick Tornado Watch May 23 2024
New Brunswick Tornado Watch May 23 2024

MUST SEE: Watch? Warning? How we communicate severe weather in Canada

Lingering storm threat through much of Thursday

The thunderstorm risk pushed into the region through the early morning hours on Thursday, with intense lightning reported ahead of the morning commute.

Hot and humid conditions will continue to fuel the storm threat throughout the day, especially as the cold front slices through, setting off storms in its wake.

Baron - ATL humidex - May 23
Baron - ATL humidex - May 23

The next round of thunderstorms will develop in Quebec and Maine on Thursday afternoon, tracking into western New Brunswick, and moving southeast through the evening hours.

Some of the initial morning storms will track into P.E.I. and eastern Nova Scotia later in the day.

Baron - Thursday evening precip ATL
Baron - Thursday evening precip ATL

Heavy downpours, and strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h will accompany the storm threat. There's also the chance for quarter-sized hail with storms that do develop.

While the conditions for severe storms are present, there remains some uncertainty regarding how widespread these storms will be.

Baron - Thursday storm risk ATL - May23
Baron - Thursday storm risk ATL - May23

A secondary trough brings an isolated thunderstorm risk to parts of northern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Friday, as well.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on your forecast across Atlantic Canada.

WATCH: These are the dangers you face during a lightning storm

Click here to view the video

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • AP Top Stories May 23 A

    Here's the latest for Thursday May 23rd: Israel protests plans by three countries to recognize Palestinian state; Iowa cleans up after deadly tornado; French President Macron flies to Pacific territory amid unrest; Senate confirms 200th federal judge of Biden's term.

  • UCLA should have immediately removed protesters, chancellor tells House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The head of the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) told a U.S. House panel on Thursday that the school should have been ready to immediately remove an encampment of pro-Palestinian activists that became the site of a violent clash with counter-protesters last month. UCLA Chancellor Gene Block was one of three U.S. university leaders who testified at a hearing of the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives' Education Committee into the wave of protests against Israel's war in Gaza that has unfolded on American campuses over the past two months.

  • Iowa weather: Watch full news conference after deadly Greenfield tornado

    Iowa weather: Watch full news conference after deadly Greenfield tornado

  • Severe weather threatens Atlantic Canada Thursday

    The low that brought storms through Ontario & Quebec on Wednesday will track into the Maritimes bringing the risk for some severe storms

  • Ripe recipe for severe weather in Ontario, Quebec means more storms possible

    Wednesday will see a boosted severe weather threat in Ontario and Quebec, and it includes a tornado chance for parts of both provinces, so make sure you stay alert and weather-aware

  • Outaouais health unit prepares for 'worst-case scenario' this summer

    Western Quebec's health authority says it's planning ahead for what could be a very difficult summer for the region's hospitals due to staffing shortages. The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) has a contingency plan in place that could include service closures and delays, according to CEO Marc Bilodeau."We're looking at basically closing surgical lines — so that's operating rooms, if you will," Bilodeau said."We're looking at potentially reducing the number o

  • 2 in 5 Island children living with food insecurity, says Statistics Canada report

    The rate of child food insecurity in Prince Edward Island continues to be the worst in the country, and the numbers are climbing higher still, according to the most recent figures from Statistics Canada.Those figures show 41 per cent of Island children were living in households struggling to be able to afford the food they needed in 2022, up from 35.1 per cent the year before.Overall, 28.6 per cent of Islanders of all ages had trouble acquiring healthy food in an affordable manner in 2022, up fr

  • Is the weather fully to blame for your migraine?

    Not all headaches are one and the same

  • Severe weather threat likely between 7-11 p.m.

    Damaging wind, hail and tornadoes are possible during tonight's storms.

  • Most Albertans now say it's difficult to meet monthly expenses, for first time in years of polling

    In a recent poll commissioned by CBC News, 54 per cent of Albertans said it's been difficult to meet their monthly household expenses — marking the first time that a majority of people have felt that way over six years of similar polling.Pollster Janet Brown has been asking Albertans a variety of questions about their personal experiences and political preferences, as part of regular polling commissioned by CBC News since 2018."What really struck me about this poll were the economic numbers," sh

  • Dandelion seeds fly up to 100 km because they take cues from the weather

    Dandelion seeds are one of nature's most efficient flyers, and a new study has determined why.

  • Alberta Aviation Museum lobbies to take over historic Hangar 14 at Blatchford

    The Alberta Aviation Museum Association is fighting to stay in its home in Hangar 14 on Edmonton's former City Centre Airport and will ask the city to transfer ownership of the 82-year-old building to the non-profit. The city put the Second World War-era building up for sale last October after council decided it shouldn't spend an estimated $42 million to rehabilitate the building. At the end of February, after four months on the market, the city received a "small sample of proposals," a new cit

  • Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc to reflect on 3 years since '215' findings

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details.It's been nearly three years since the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation shared the preliminary findings of a ground-penetrating radar survey on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School that the nation said indicated the remains of approximately 200 people could be buried on the site.To many, that day and news is associated with the number 215, as that was the initial number of people's buried remains that was provided. Tk'em

  • Audio clip NAT025

    NAT025 – (Foreign-Aid) OTTAWA. x–14s. Canada is one of the world’s top donors for foreign aid, but new data shows that nearly one-fifth of the spending goes toward refugees and Ukrainians within Canada. That’s according to analysis from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a club of mostly rich countries, which found that 19 per cent of Canada’s aid money is spent at home. University of Ottawa professor Christina Clark-Kazak says Canada is abiding by the rules in how it re

  • Florida court holds hearing on Donald Trump classified documents case

    Katelyn Polantz tells Rahel Solomon about the judge’s first public, in-person hearing since delaying the trial indefinitely.

  • Thunderstorms make their way to The Maritimes

    Thunderstorms from a low pressure system sparking tornado warnings in Ontario & Quebec make their way into The Maritimes today. Meteorologist Laura Power breaks down the timing and threats.

  • 4 killed, at least 35 injured in tornado that hit Greenfield, Iowa

    A tornado that smashed through a western Iowa city on Tuesday killed four people and injured at least 35 others, officials said Wednesday as they revealed the death toll left in the twister's wake.

  • Can Russians and Belarusians compete at the Paris Olympics? Individual Neutral Athletes explained

    Russian athletes have competed under several different guises throughout the 128-year history of the Olympics, and they will be known by another new name at Paris 2024.

  • Montreal police arrest 20-year-old suspect in Jewish school shooting last November

    MONTREAL — Montreal police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with gunshots that were fired at a Jewish school in the city in late 2023.

  • More bad weather could hit Iowa where 3 powerful tornadoes caused millions in damage

    GREENFIELD, Iowa (AP) — One of the three powerful tornados that tore across Iowa this week left no property untouched along a mile-long path through the small city of Greenfield, Iowa, littering the way with remnants of splintered homes, smashed vehicles and shredded trees that once lined leafy streets.