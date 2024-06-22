Sewer work set for approval despite objections

Plans to upgrade a sewer network are likely to be given the go ahead despite dozens of objections.

United Utilities said construction of a pumping station would help deliver a "more resilient" wastewater infrastructure to Burneside in Cumbria.

Planning documents suggest the village's existing system is unable to cope during periods of heavy rainfall, causing floods.

Over 50 objections have been lodged against plans, with concerns raised including the potential for "urban and industrial creep".

The plans, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, also include the construction of an above ground kiosk on land to the south east of Carling Hill.

An access road and a sewer with twice the diameter of the existing one would also be created, along with upgrades to 820m of the sewage network, from Bridge Street to Steels Row and Burneside Road.

Members of the South Lakeland local area planning committee for Westmorland and Furness Council have been recommended to approve the plans.

'Irreversible impacts'

A report prepared by planning officers for the committee said the proposals would reduce flood risk and limit untreated discharges to the River Kent.

It said roads close to homes are affected when there is localised sewer flooding, adding: "During flood events there is also potential for effluent to flow into the River Kent."

Of 54 responses to the plans, 51 are objections, the report said.

One objector said: "I strongly oppose the development due to its significant and irreversible negative impacts on road safety, visual aesthetics, noise, odour, public amenity, public access, the Green Gap, and on the environment.

"These impacts outweigh any potential benefits, and I see no justification for it under local and national planning policies."

The application will be considered for approval at Kendal's County Hall on 27 June.

