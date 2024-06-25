Shanna Moakler Reveals She And Ex Travis Barker ‘Don’t Speak Anymore’

Shanna Moakler is opening up about her now-turbulent relationship with her ex-husband Travis Barker.

“We don’t speak anymore,” the former beauty pageant queen, 49, told People in a new interview published Monday. “I don’t have a relationship with Travis, but I think that’s okay. I don’t feel like it’ll be like that forever, but I feel like right now — I think that’s where we are at in our evolution, and maybe in the future, it’ll change.”

Moakler and the Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in 2004 before calling it quits in 2008. The pair share two children: son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18. Moakler is also mom to daughter Atiana, 25, with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

The “Meet the Barkers” alum said Barker cut her off after she called Barker’s now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian, “disgusting” on the podcast “Dumb Blonde” back in January. On the show, Moakler accused Barker and the reality star of causing a rift between her and her children.

“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad,’” Moakler told host Bunnie XO.

“I removed myself so they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me,” Moakler went on. “Go do what you guys need to do and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally and I will be here as your mother and I will wait. And that’s what I did.”

