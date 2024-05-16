Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry's Moms Bring Magic Johnson to Tears on Their New Show “Raising Fame” — Watch!

The famous mothers catch up with other celebrities and their parents in the series, which debuts this summer

Sonya Curry and Lucille O’Neal know what it’s like to raise famous sons.

Now, the mothers of Steph and Shaq are talking to other parents of stars to find out more about their lives before notoriety came into play in their new show, Raising Fame on TV One.

“We want to get out a lot of the stories about raising so many such exceptional young men and women,” Lucille says in an exclusive trailer for the show.

In Raising Fame, set to premiere July 7, the moms spend time with various parents of celebrities, including those of Kevin Durant, John Legend, Fantasia and Magic Johnson — the latter with whom they share an emotional conversation.

“He said, ‘You taught me never to run from a problem,’ ” Magic’s mother, Christine Johnson says of her Hall-of-Fame son, as he fights back tears.

In their candid conversations, Sonya and Lucille find out what it was like for the influential figures to raise their kids before the children “recognized their potential for greatness,” according to a logline.

“Every family, there’s always trials and tribulations, there’s always setbacks,” Legend shares in the trailer.

Other celebrities featured in the series include Danielle Brooks, Chance the Rapper, Billy Porter, Usher, Jon Batiste and even Shaq himself, according to TV One.

In addition to Steph, Sonya is also mom to son Seth and daughter Sydel. Meanwhile, Lucille raised Shaq as well as his half-siblings Lateefah and Jamal. Daughter Ayesha Harrison-Jex died in 2019 after three years with cancer.

Raising Fame, based on the Raising Fame: Sports Edition podcast which ran until 2020, features a format in which Sonya and Lucille enjoy a meal with the superstar’s parents and then delve into “intimate” conversations about their youth during each episode. Steph and Shaq’s moms also offer words of advice and share their own stories about raising their children.

“I’m like you, I’m speechless — and I don’t really want to leave,” Sonya tells Lucille at one point after a meaningful conversation.

Raising Fame premieres Sunday, July 7 at 10 p.m. ET on TV One.



