Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh 'undergo respect training ahead of Celebrity Big Brother stint'

Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh pictured together in 2007 (Getty Images)

Sharon Osbourne has reportedly undergone respect and inclusivity training with Louis Walsh, amid reports the pair will enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The TalkTV presenter, 71, is slated to join the upcoming reboot of the reality series, which launches on Monday on ITV2.

However, TV insiders told The Sun that she won't be staying for the full series; but will instead make an appearances as a guest housemate due to her hefty fee.

As the show gears up to air on Monday, it has now been reported that Osbourne and her former X Factor co-judge undergone “respect and inclusion” training in preparation for their stint in the famous house, given their reputation for expressing strong opinions.

According to The Mirror, the training is said to cover appropriate “use of language and acceptable ­behaviour”.

Previously the broadcaster stated that contestants were given training on the topic prior to the civilian reboot last year.

Louis Walsh will reportedly enter the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday (PA Archive)

ITV stated at the time: “Housemates are provided with and talked through the Housemate rules, which set out expectations and explain key aspects of life in the Big Brother House.”

The Standard have contacted representatives for Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Celebrity Big Brother for comment.

Aside from Osbourne and Walsh, the other famous faces tipped to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house include Strictly pro Nikita Kuzmin, 26, former This Morning presenter Fern Britton, 66, and Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches, 24, Reality TV star David Potts, 30, TV presenter ZeZe Mills, 34, Broadway star Marisha Wallace, 38, Coronation Street’s Colson Smith, 25, Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon, 46, Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu, 29, and TV personality Levi Roots, 65 are also said to be taking part in the upcoming series.

The Sun also reported that the Princess of Wales’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, who is the brother of her mother Carole, will make an appearance.

Despite the reports, ITV has said that any names are speculation at this stage.