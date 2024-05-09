Sharon Stone hits out at Ed Balls for sex question in fiery interview

What did you miss?

Sharon Stone shut down Ed Balls' line of questioning on Good Morning Britain with a cutting response, saying: "I'd like to restart with a new question somewhere else."

Speaking on the Louis Theroux podcast, Stone recently alleged the late film producer Robert Evans told her to have sex with her co-star Billy Baldwin to improve his acting in 1993 film Sliver. Billy Baldwin fired back in a tweet saying, "Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?"

Now Balls brought it up during her interview on Good Morning Britain but Stone refused to give him an answer. Instead, she told him: "I'd like to restart with a new question somewhere else." Her response won the praise of viewers watching at home.

What, how and why?

Sharon Stone refused to answer the question. (Getty)

Ed Balls said: "Sharon you are campaigning to improve mental health and support for people with the World Health Organisation. Been a huge change because of the MeToo movement. The conviction of Harvey Weinstein. A different place, I hope, the film industry in Los Angeles compared to when you were there."

He then asked: "When you look back at those early points in your career, the fact that Hollywood producer Robert Evans advised you to have sex with your fellow lead William Baldwin in the '93 movie Sliver to improve his performance. How do you feel today about what producers said to you back then?"

She responded: "First of all, you're setting me up with the 'did you beat your wife yet' comment so first of all I'm not going to validate the statement that you just made as if it was true. So we're not going to do that to start with.

"So I'd like to restart with a new question somewhere else."

How did viewers respond?

Sharon Stone tells @kategarraway and @edballs about how a near death experience has been depicted on a painting within her latest exhibition.



She also explains how Hollywood changed during her recovery. pic.twitter.com/i3rbwnjbZF — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 9, 2024

Social media was awash with Good Morning Britain fans praising Stone for telling the presenter she wasn't going to answer his question. Among the comments, one person wrote: "Sharon Stone firmly putting Ed Balls back into his box, all the while setting about him with an imaginary ice pick."

One person wrote: "Sharon Stone just put him in his place. #gmb Good for you, Sharon!"

Another wrote: "#GMB Bloody hell, Sharon Stone! A legend. She's overcome so much in her life and remains a strong powerful person."

Someone else wrote: "Sharon Stone being interviewed on @GMB and showing she's way too intelligent to be interviewed by the low rent foot stompers @edballs and Kate Garraway. Foolish provocative questioning that she simply closed down. GMB truly are 3rd rate."

Other viewers said: "Well done Sharon Stone! For not being drawn into the libelous question thrown out there by Ed Balls, forcing him to rephrase his question about being an actress in Harvey Weinstein Times. It was cheap Ed Balls."

Stone and Baldwin's row

Sharon Stone and Billy Baldwin are currently in the midst of a feud over their 1993 film Silver. (Getty)

Initially, Stone made the claims in her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living Twice. In March this year, Stone chose to name the producer who she sensationally claimed told her to have sex with her co-star Billy Baldwin.

Stone told Theroux: "He called me to his office. He had these very low ’70s, ’80s couches, so I’m essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set. And he’s running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem."

Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later?



Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?



Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our… pic.twitter.com/PtgqMC6Sgz — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 12, 2024

Billy Baldwin responded on X: "Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?

"Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York… 'I'm gonna make him fall so hard for me, it's gonna make his head spin'???"

He added: "I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I've kept quiet. The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn't have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend.

"Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun."

