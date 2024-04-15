Sheriff investigating back-to-back shootings in Vista
San Diego County Sheriff's deputies are investigating two separate shootings that occurred in Vista on Saturday night.
San Diego County Sheriff's deputies are investigating two separate shootings that occurred in Vista on Saturday night.
The 45-year-old teacher was getting dressed in the backseat, officials say.
Police identified Sunday the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping center before a police officer fatally shot him. New South Wales Police said that Joel Cauchi, 40, was responsible for the Saturday afternoon attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, in the city’s eastern suburbs and not far from the world-famous Bondi Beach. NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters at a media conference on Sunday that Cauchi suffered from yet unspecified mental health issues and police investigators weren’t treating the attack as terrorism-related.
A child was killed and at least 10 other people were injured, including a 1-year-old and an 8-year-old, when gunfire broke out at a family gathering in Chicago, according to police. No suspects have been arrested in the mass shooting that erupted Saturday night on the city's South Side, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying those who might be responsible for the shooting. Deputy Chief Don Jerome said the shooting was likely gang-related.
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
A homeless man freed without bail after randomly breaking a woman’s nose went on to sucker-punch a 9-year-old girl in the face in Grand Central Station, MTA officials said. Jean Carlos Zarzuela, 30, was busted after he allegedly socked the youngster as she stood next to her stunned mom in the station’s dining concourse about 11:50 a.m. Saturday, MTA police said. Medics took the girl to NYU ...
SYDNEY (AP) — A man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center Saturday before he was fatally shot, police said. Multiple people, including a small child, were also injured in the attack. The suspect stabbed nine people at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, which is in the city’s eastern suburbs, before a police inspector shot him after he turned and raised a knife, New South Wales Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters. Six of the victims and
A Maine police officer accused of lying about a missing-person case was charged with several crimes, including falsifying a report in which he claimed he had taken the missing man to a hospital, police said. Washburn Police Sgt. Chandler Cole resigned after being charged with aggravated forgery, tampering with public records or information, falsifying physical evidence, and unsworn falsification, according to court records. Cole said he had no comment when reached by The Associated Press.
Alvin Bragg had a problem. It was August 2022, and the Manhattan district attorney had just found out two people had been shot -- including a bystander who had been shot in the head -- during an attempted robbery in the borough's Washington Heights neighborhood. In a city struggling through the post-pandemic crime surge, it posed a crisis for Bragg, who had been elected as a reformist prosecutor but who critics painted as soft on crime.
Inspector Amy Scott singlehandedly pursued and killed a man in Sydney after he fatally stabbed six people.
MONTREAL — Between mid-December and the end of March, police inspected about 400 shipping containers at the Port of Montreal and found nearly 600 stolen vehicles, most of them from the Toronto area. The operation showed how Canada’s second-largest port has become a key transport hub for stolen vehicle exports. Police say that's because of the port's strategic location and large container volume. And while authorities say they are doing what they can to stop the scourge of auto theft, experts say
WILLIAMSPORT. Pa. (AP) — The wife of a former Harvard Medical School morgue manager has pleaded guilty to a federal charge after investigators said she shipped stolen human body parts — including hands, feet and heads — to buyers. Denise Lodge, 64, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Pennsylvania to a charge of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to court records. Federal prosecutors last year announced charges agai
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces in the days after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began. Few people had time to flee before the city fell to the Russians, including members of Kherson’s government, who remained trapped under occupation with a target on their backs.Now, Kherson is once again a frontline town where attacks happen most days. With no new aid from the U.S. and a low supply of weap
A Southern California Marine accused of having sex with a missing 14-year-old girl found in his Camp Pendleton barracks room last summer no longer faces sex crimes charges, military officials said this week. Avery Rosario pleaded guilty Tuesday to breach of restriction, for leaving the base without permission, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Before the plea deal, Rosario faced charges alleging sexual assault after he was arrested June 28 when the missing girl was discovered in his room.
Australian police have identified the assailant who stabbed six people to death in Sydney. Video footage appears to show many people fleeing. Some of that footage was shot by Rohan Anderson who shared some of what happened. (AP video shot by: Albert Lecoanet)
Melody Felicano Johnson, 39, admitted to putting trace amounts of bleach in her husband's coffee pot and now faces up to four years in prison
Four people were arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping over the weekend in connection with the disappearances of two Oklahoma women. Veronica Butler, 27; and Jilian Kelley, 39, of Hugoton, Kansas, were driving through the Oklahoma panhandle to pick up Butler’s children for a March 30 birthday party in Kansas but never showed up. The area is about 260 miles (418 km) northwest of Oklahoma City.
Jason Craig Dyer-Mitchell, 23, was arrested later that day at his apartment — directly across the street from the Chevron gas station.
The City of Toronto is working to clean up hundreds of tires illegally dumped on public land near Mimico Creek in Etobicoke.The tires, scattered and stacked under the Skyway Avenue bridge, have been there for months, according to Roy Chan, general manager of the nearby Royal Woodbine Golf Club.Chan said his employees alerted the city to the tires in February, but the number of them has grown since. Miriam Diamond, a professor at the University of Toronto's school of the environment, said illegal
Joel Cauchi, 40, from Queensland, had been known to police, particularly over the last five years, but had not been arrested or charged.
"Part of being young and queer and coming out and joining this community — entering into this space — is learning your history. ... Knowing just how much work it has taken to get us where we are today."