Sheryl Lee Ralph Is ‘Grateful’ as Hurricane Beryl Passes Through Jamaica Ahead of Son Etienne’s Wedding

The 'Abbott Elementary' actress shared her gratitude on social media

Sheryl Lee Ralph says she's grateful that Hurricane Beryl didn't cause the devastation to Jamaica that some had anticipated — but she's still calling for "help" for the island of Carriacou.



"It looks like the hurricane Beryl has passed and is running like a Jamaican track star off to another race!" the Abbott Elementary actress wrote in a post shared to X (formerly known as Twitter). "Thank you all for your good vibes and prayers. We did not get a direct hit and we are grateful but Carriacou needs help."

In an accompanying video, Ralph said, "Thank you to everybody for your good vibes and your prayers."

"Oh my God — listen to that," she continued. "That is the sound of the return of peace. We don't have any lights, there is no power. But we have life."

As Ralph thanked her followers for "understanding," she added that her home in Kingston is on the east coast, saying, "We got scrubbed by the eye of Beryl, but she is on her way, off somewhere else."

She ended the video by singing Bob Marley's "One Love," and saying: "Everything is going to be alright. Oh, thank God. I'm praying for sunshine on Saturday."

Ralph has been updating followers leading up to the hurricane's landfall, saying in a video posted on Wednesday that she had taken in "all of the outside furniture because you know, those things take flight," as she encouraged others to "please stay inside," follow the island's curfew and "stay off the road."

An hour later, she offered another update, telling followers that she couldn't sleep amid the approaching storm and had turned to Netflix.

"Ok, I can’t sleep! So I’m going to @netflix and chill out from hurricane nerves and binge #Supacell while I can," she wrote in a post, referring to the new Netflix superhero series.

Beryl moved past Jamaica after ripping through islands in the southeast Caribbean as a powerful Category 4 storm. According to CNN, Jamaica's southern coast took the brunt of the storm's winds, though heavy rain affected the entire island.

Ralph is currently is in Jamaica for her son Etienne Maurice's wedding to his longtime girlfriend, ABC News journalist Stephanie Wash.

Maurice, 32, — who Ralph shares with her ex-husband Eric Maurice — has also offered updates on the storm, posting on his Instagram Stories on July 2 that he was "taking a walk" in Kingston and the weather at the time was "beautiful."

On July 3, Maurice and Wash shared an exclusive update on their wedding with PEOPLE, revealing that they were hoping to move forward with their ceremony no matter what.

"We are praying this hurricane passes, everyone remains safe, and there's no destruction to the island," the couple said at the time. "This hurricane was unexpected and unprecedented. Once we're through this challenge, we know we can get through anything together."

"For now the wedding is still on for Saturday, but we are monitoring things closely," Maurice and Wash continued.



