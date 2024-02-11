‘Shimmering’ Travis Kelce, stylish Patrick Mahomes arrive at Super Bowl LVIII

If there was a MFP on the Chiefs, it might just be tight end Travis Kelce. Or possibly quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

But kicker Harrison Butker gives Mahomes and Kelce a run for the Chiefs’ Most Fashionable Player.

Butker shared his thoughts this past week on why fashion is important to the team when arriving at a game.

“I think a lot of guys want to make sure they’re looking good for the plane rides, for the away game and even for the home games to look good,” Butker said.

The Chiefs showed off their fashionable side once again as they arrived at Allegiant Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. It’s not the red carpet, but here are videos of Chiefs players ahead of the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes was looking sharp as usual, and he went with a dark suit and Oakley sunglasses.

No. 15 has arrived at Allegiant Stadium pic.twitter.com/q7ECxiEu2Q — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 11, 2024

Playoff Patrick: Super Bowl edition. pic.twitter.com/q7WxeYEagc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 11, 2024

CBS Sports had cameras at the Chiefs team hotel at the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa where players and coaches boarded buses for the 30-minute drive to the stadium.

“Speaking of fashion, here comes Travis Kelce, shimmering,” CBS Sports’ Nate Burleson said. “the question is: is he going to shine like that on the football field?”

The cameras also caught coach Andy Reid looking good, too.

Punter Tommy Townsend wore a light blue sweater and a chain with a Chiefs pendent.

Kickin’ it in Vegas pic.twitter.com/0cr3gz4kMJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 11, 2024

Butker look snazzy, of course, as did guard Trey Smith and running back Jerick McKinnon.

The man he is pic.twitter.com/rffjY1lyI9 — Tiffani ♡ (@LavenderKelce) February 11, 2024

Saved the best fits for last. pic.twitter.com/id1e878l7s — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 11, 2024

Jason Kelce isn’t a member of the Chiefs, but he wore the team colors as he prepared to watch his brother.