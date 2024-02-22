Shooting in Kansas City’s Santa Fe neighborhood leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: Police

Kansas City police were investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the Santa Fe neighborhood that left one man dead and another wounded.

Officers were dispatched around 9:40 p.m. to the 3200 block of East 32nd Street on a report of shots fired, said Sgt. Phil DiMartino, a Kansas City police spokesman. Police received updated information that a shooting had taken place as the officers were responding there.

One man was found fatally shot along 32nd Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

A second gunshot victim turned up at Kansas City Fire Department Station 18, just to the east on Indiana Avenue, DiMartino said.

It appeared the second gunshot victim had gone there seeking help. He was treated for a gunshot wound described as not life-threatening and taken to the hospital.

Preliminary findings of the investigation suggested there was an argument in the street involving others who had yet to be identified by police. Further details of what led up to the shooting remained unknown Wednesday night.

Police did not have a suspect in custody.

Detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the area in search of witnesses and evidence Wednesday night.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 16th homicide of 2024, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city broke its homicide record with 185 recorded in 2023.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.