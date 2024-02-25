Shooting kills one, injures three after dispute in Kansas City parking lot, police say

One person died and three were injured following a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 4700 block of Independence Avenue, where they learned that multiple people had been transported to hospitals in private vehicles, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another victim had life-threatening injuries from apparent gunshot wounds, and two others had injuries that were not life-threatening, DiMartino said.

Police believe several people got into a dispute in a nearby parking lot before the shooting broke out.

Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses, and crime scene investigators are processing the area for evidence.

The killing was the 17th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. At this time last year, there had been 22 homicides.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest.