Shop worker left with four-inch knife wound after stabbing outside train station

A shop worker was left with a four-inch knife wound after being stabbed during a fight outside a railway station in Hertfordshire.

British Transport Police said that four men became involved a verbal altercation outside Potters Bar station with two workers from a nearby shop just before 6am on April 17.

The argument later became physically violent and punches were thrown, police said.

Two of the men produced knives and lunged towards one of the staff members who sustained a four-inch cut on their stomach.

Four men were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, who is yet to speak to the police, to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 86 of 17 April 2024.