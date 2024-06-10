Why Shoreditch's coolest shop has moved to Brick Lane and a bitchy new Karl Lagerfeld TV show

ALL GOOD IN THE ’HOOD

Goodhood has long been a Shoreditch institution for those in search of labels beyond the predictable. Having first opened on Coronet Street off Hoxton Square in 2007, then moving to bigger premises on Curtain Road, the Japanese-inspired store is now scaling up again to its new Hanbury Street spot. It promises vintage curations, pop-ups with local specialists as well as its own stylish in-house label, Goods by Goodhood.

Founder Kyle Stewart, who has run the store with partner Jo Sindle since its inception, explains: ‘We want to blur the boundaries between community hangout, brand activation space and contemporary multi-brand edit. We work with our east London neighbour Stranger Than Paradise, who look after our record store; they always deliver on vibes. Our friends at Teenage Engineering are behind our new sound system, too, so there’ll be a lot of satisfied ears.’ You know what to do…

Goodhood, 15 Hanbury Street, E1 (goodhoodstore.com)

HERE’S TO YOU AND DAD’S HEALTH

(Getty Images)

Celebrating its incredible 10th year, the charity initiative Father and Son Day, established by Daniel Marks and Jack Dyson, has partnered with Polo Ralph Lauren where 25 per cent of the sales from selected mens and childrenswear will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The campaign hopes to encourage men to talk openly about their health; have a chat with the important men in your life, and why not celebrate dad with a chic father’s day gift, too.

THE LAGER THAN LIFE SHOW

(Becoming Karl Lagerfeld)

No, this isn’t a picture of ES Magazine editor Ben Cobb, it is a still from the rather stylish new Disney+ series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld based on the life and rivalry of the late designer and frenemy Yves Saint Laurent. It’s sexy, decadent, bitchy, high society, high-stakes hijinks. What more could you ask for?

Stream from 7 June on Disney+

CLASH OF A TITAN

(Cartier)

Heaven is truly sent by Cartier. The latest, limited-edition iteration of its punkish Clash collection comes in a seductive summer colour featuring popping chrysoprase beads set in rose gold. Cheering.

CARTIER Clash de Cartier XL ring £13,900, exclusively at Harrods from 10 June, harrods.com

ADD TO BASKET

(MARC JACOBS)

MARC JACOBS glasses, £150, specsavers.co.uk

(goodhood)

BRAIN DEAD Crochet shirt, £200, goodhoodstore.com

(MARQUES ALMEIDA)

MARQUES ALMEIDA denim skirt, £350, harveynichols.com

(couverture)

PORTER YOSHIDA & CO X TOGA shoulder pouch, £670, couvertureandthegarbstore.com

(KICKERS)

KICKERS Kick Hi shoes, £95, kickers.co.uk

LE GREEK, C’EST CHIC

Known for its distinctive trapezoid silhouette and a name plucked from the Greek classics, the Antigona is shaping up as this summer’s It bag

(PEDRO AGUILAR)

GIVENCHY Antigona Cube Nano bag in Black, £1,450, givenchy.com