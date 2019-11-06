All the Failed Romances of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ (with a Few Exceptions)

Thank you, ABC, for a combined 37 seasons of breakups, makeups and hookups. In honor of Peter Weber’s highly anticipated season of The Bachelor (which is already causing drama), we ranked all the unsuccessful Bachelor Nation relationships based on how long they lasted—plus a few exceptions.
1. 'The Bachelor' Season 11: Brad Womack And...
Length: 0 Days. Womack chose neither of his final ladies...ruining the entire show. Not cool, Brad.
2. 'The Bachelor' Season 13: Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft
Length: Engaged for three weeks
3. 'The Bachelor' Season 10: Andrew Baldwin and Tessa Horst
Length: Engaged for four weeks
4. 'The Bachelor' Season 2: Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz
Length: Engaged for five weeks
5. 'The Bachelor' Season 8: Travis Lane Stork and Sarah Stone
Length: Dated for five weeks
6. 'The Bachelor' Season 22: Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin
Length: Engaged for 1.5 months
7. 'The Bachelor' Season 4: Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier
Length: Dated for seven weeks
8. 'The Bachelor' Season 19: Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff
Length: Engaged for two months
9. 'The Bachelorette' Season 3: Jerry Ferris and Jennifer Schefft
Length: Dated for two months
10. 'The Bachelorette' Season 15: Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt
Length: Engaged for 2 months
11. 'The Bachelor' Season 5: Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin
Length: Dated for three months
12. 'The Bachelorette' Season 8: Emily Maynard and Jef Holm
Length: Engaged for three months
13. 'The Bachelor' Season 12: Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas
Length: Engaged for three months
14. 'The Bachelor' Season 15: Brad Womack and Emily Maynard
Womack (not a typo) came back in season 15 and managed to stay engaged for four (inconsecutive) months. Small victories!
15. 'The Bachelor' Season 14: Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi
Length: Engaged for four months
16. 'The Bachelor' Season 9: Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson
Length: Dated for five months
17. 'The Bachelor' Season 21: Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi
Length: Engaged for five months
18. 'The Bachelorette' Season 4: DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak
Length: Engaged for five months
19. 'The Bachelorette' Season 10: Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray
Length: Engaged for six months
20. 'The Bachelor' Season 1: Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh
Length: Dated for seven months
21. 'The Bachelor' Season 3: Andrew Firestone and Jen Schefft
Length: Dated for seven months
22. 'The Bachelor' Season 16: Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson
Length: Engaged for eight (inconsecutive) months
23. 'The Bachelor' Season 18: Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell
Length: Dated for nine months
24. 'The Bachelorette' Season 2: Meredith Phillips and Ian Mckee
Length: Engaged for one year
25. 'The Bachelorette' Season 5: Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski
Length: Engaged for one year
26. 'The Bachelor' Season 20: Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell
Length: Engaged for one year, two months
27. 'The Bachelorette' Season 6: Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez
Length: Engaged for one year, three months
28. 'The Bachelorette' Season 11: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth
Length: Engaged for three years
29. 'The Bachelor' Season 7: Charlie O'Connell and Sarah Brice
Length: Dated for four (inconsecutive) years
30. 'The Bachelor' Season 6: Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado
Length: Engaged for five years
Couples Still Together
1. 'The Bachelor' Season 23: Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph
Together for: 6+ months
2. 'The Bachelor' Season 22: Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham
Together for: 1+ years
They are parents to a daughter named Alessi (5-months).
3. 'The Bachelorette' Season 13: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo
Together for: 2+ years
4. 'The Bachelorette' Season 12: Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers
Together for: 3+ years
5. 'The Bachelorette' Season 9: Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried
Together for: 6+ years
They have two sons, Asher (3) and Zander (11-months).
6. 'The Bachelor' Season 17: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici
Together for: 7+ years
They have two sons, Samuel (3) and Isaiah (1), and are currently expecting their third child.
7. 'The Bachelorette' Season 7: Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum
Together for: 8+ years
They also have two children: Fordham “Ford” Rhys (5) and Essex “Essie” Reese (3).
8. 'The Bachelorette' Season 1: Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter
Together for: 17+ years
All hail Trista and Ryan! Rehn and Sutter are the ultimate Bachelor couple and have two kids, Maxwell (12) and Blakesley (10), to prove it.
