All the Failed Romances of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ (with a Few Exceptions)

Thank you, ABC, for a combined 37 seasons of breakups, makeups and hookups. In honor of Peter Weber’s highly anticipated season of The Bachelor (which is already causing drama), we ranked all the unsuccessful Bachelor Nation relationships based on how long they lasted—plus a few exceptions.

1. 'The Bachelor' Season 11: Brad Womack And...

Length: 0 Days. Womack chose neither of his final ladies...ruining the entire show. Not cool, Brad.

2. 'The Bachelor' Season 13: Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft

Length: Engaged for three weeks

3. 'The Bachelor' Season 10: Andrew Baldwin and Tessa Horst

Length: Engaged for four weeks

