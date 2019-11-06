All the Failed Romances of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ (with a Few Exceptions)

Thank you, ABC, for a combined 37 seasons of breakups, makeups and hookups. In honor of Peter Weber’s highly anticipated season of The Bachelor (which is already causing drama), we ranked all the unsuccessful Bachelor Nation relationships based on how long they lasted—plus a few exceptions.

1. 'The Bachelor' Season 11: Brad Womack And...

Length: 0 Days. Womack chose neither of his final ladies...ruining the entire show. Not cool, Brad.

2. 'The Bachelor' Season 13: Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft

Length: Engaged for three weeks

3. 'The Bachelor' Season 10: Andrew Baldwin and Tessa Horst

Length: Engaged for four weeks

4. 'The Bachelor' Season 2: Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz

Length: Engaged for five weeks

5. 'The Bachelor' Season 8: Travis Lane Stork and Sarah Stone

Length: Dated for five weeks

6. 'The Bachelor' Season 22: Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin

Length: Engaged for 1.5 months

7. 'The Bachelor' Season 4: Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier

Length: Dated for seven weeks

8. 'The Bachelor' Season 19: Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff

Length: Engaged for two months

9. 'The Bachelorette' Season 3: Jerry Ferris and Jennifer Schefft

Length: Dated for two months

10. 'The Bachelorette' Season 15: Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt

Length: Engaged for 2 months

11. 'The Bachelor' Season 5: Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin

Length: Dated for three months

12. 'The Bachelorette' Season 8: Emily Maynard and Jef Holm

Length: Engaged for three months

13. 'The Bachelor' Season 12: Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas

Length: Engaged for three months

14. 'The Bachelor' Season 15: Brad Womack and Emily Maynard

Womack (not a typo) came back in season 15 and managed to stay engaged for four (inconsecutive) months. Small victories!

15. 'The Bachelor' Season 14: Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi

Length: Engaged for four months

16. 'The Bachelor' Season 9: Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson

Length: Dated for five months

17. 'The Bachelor' Season 21: Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi

Length: Engaged for five months

18. 'The Bachelorette' Season 4: DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak

Length: Engaged for five months

19. 'The Bachelorette' Season 10: Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray

Length: Engaged for six months

20. 'The Bachelor' Season 1: Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh

Length: Dated for seven months

21. 'The Bachelor' Season 3: Andrew Firestone and Jen Schefft

Length: Dated for seven months

22. 'The Bachelor' Season 16: Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson

Length: Engaged for eight (inconsecutive) months

23. 'The Bachelor' Season 18: Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell

Length: Dated for nine months

24. 'The Bachelorette' Season 2: Meredith Phillips and Ian Mckee

Length: Engaged for one year

25. 'The Bachelorette' Season 5: Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski

Length: Engaged for one year

26. 'The Bachelor' Season 20: Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell

Length: Engaged for one year, two months

27. 'The Bachelorette' Season 6: Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez

Length: Engaged for one year, three months

28. 'The Bachelorette' Season 11: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth

Length: Engaged for three years

29. 'The Bachelor' Season 7: Charlie O'Connell and Sarah Brice

Length: Dated for four (inconsecutive) years

30. 'The Bachelor' Season 6: Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado

Length: Engaged for five years

Couples Still Together

1. 'The Bachelor' Season 23: Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Together for: 6+ months

2. 'The Bachelor' Season 22: Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham

Together for: 1+ years

They are parents to a daughter named Alessi (5-months).

3. 'The Bachelorette' Season 13: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Together for: 2+ years

4. 'The Bachelorette' Season 12: Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

Together for: 3+ years

5. 'The Bachelorette' Season 9: Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

Together for: 6+ years

They have two sons, Asher (3) and Zander (11-months). 

6. 'The Bachelor' Season 17: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Together for: 7+ years

They have two sons, Samuel (3) and Isaiah (1), and are currently expecting their third child.

7. 'The Bachelorette' Season 7: Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum

Together for: 8+ years

They also have two children: Fordham “Ford” Rhys (5) and Essex “Essie” Reese (3).

8. 'The Bachelorette' Season 1: Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter

Together for: 17+ years

All hail Trista and Ryan! Rehn and Sutter are the ultimate Bachelor couple and have two kids, Maxwell (12) and Blakesley (10), to prove it.

