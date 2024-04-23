Simon Harris to give state apology to families of Stardust fire victims

The taoiseach (Irish prime minister), Simon Harris, is to give a formal apology to the families and victims of the Stardust fire in the Dáil (Irish parliament) later.

Forty-eight young people died in a blaze at the Stardust nightclub in Artane, north Dublin On Valentine's night in 1981.

Last week, a jury in the inquests into the fire found the victims had been unlawfully killed.

On Saturday, more than 70 survivors and relatives met Mr Harris at Government Buildings in Dublin.

He "apologised unreservedly" to the families.

In a statement, Mr Harris said the meeting was a "humbling and emotional" experience and he thanked those that attended.

Survivors and relatives of the victims of the Stardust fire walked through Dublin on Saturday [PA]

An original inquest, in 1981, ruled the fire started because of arson, a theory which was never accepted by the families of victims. That ruling was dismissed in 2009.

Following their 43-year battle for justice - members of the Stardust families said they deserved a formal apology for the way in which the state handled the nightclub disaster.

Mr Harris will brief the Irish Cabinet before he gives a state apology at 14:00 local time on Tuesday.

However, it is understood the issue of redress is not set to be discussed at the meeting.

Mr Harris will ask Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and others to make sure the recommendations from the inquest are put in place.

The families have been invited to sit in the public gallery during the speech.

Work is to begin on proposals to commemorate the tragedy.

What did the Stardust inquest jury find?

The inquest, the longest running and largest in the Republic of Ireland’s history, was held at Dublin City Coroner's Court.

It sat for 122 days and heard testimony from 373 witnesses.

The fire was first seen outside the building between 01:20 and 01:40 local time. Gardaí (Irish police) arrived at 01:50.

The jury found the height of the nightclub ceiling and materials in the bar, including carpet tiles on the wall, were found to have contributed to the blaze.

The aftermath of the fire at the Stardust nightclub in Dublin [Getty]

Lack of visibility, lack of knowledge of the building and thick, toxic smoke were found to have made it more difficult for people to leave.

In addition, the heat of the fire, speed of its spread, failure of the emergency lighting system and lack of preparedness of staff played a part.

Emergency exits were locked, chained or otherwise obstructed and victims were impeded in their ability to exit.

The jury found that 42 people died on the premises.