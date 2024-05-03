The Simpsons teases new Star Wars crossover

The Simpsons has teased an exciting Star Wars crossover in an upcoming short.

The long-running animated show is currently airing its 35th season, but the series has announced a promotional short that will include characters from another much-loved franchise.

'May the 12th Be With You' will land on Disney+ on Friday, May 10 and features Marge Simpson and Chewbacca. The short marks Mother's Day in the US, which falls on Sunday, May 12.

To tease the fun crossover, a new image has been released with artwork showing Marge looking terrified when faced with the Wookiee warrior.

The synopsis for the short reads: "It's Mother's Day and Marge Simpson joins the moms of Disney+ on a special holiday outing that turns into an epic galactic adventure filled with heroes, villains and a surprising old friend."

The Simpsons has recently featured in a number of Disney+ shorts that have showcased some of the other titles on the streaming platform.

These include 'The Good, the Bart, and the Loki', which saw Loki sent to Springfield after Odin banishes him from Asgard, with Tom Hiddleston voicing his MCU character.

There has also been an episode involving legendary singer Andrea Bocelli and his family, while another short ('Welcome to the Club') featured a host of iconic Disney villains including Jafar, Ursula and Captain Hook.

This new crossover announcement comes shortly after The Simpsons killed off beloved character Larry the Barfly after 35 years in a recent episode.

Larry, one of Moe's regulars, dropped dead suddenly – leading Homer and his friends to realise how little they actually knew about their drinking buddy.

Some fans of the show were confused as to why Larry's best friend Sam wasn't at his funeral, and showrunner Matt Selman explained on social media why the character was absent.

He wrote: "We talked about a throw-away joke to explain where Sam was, but we already did that with Barney. Sam couldn't go on the road trip, in that introducing essentially a new (old) character would have meant doing a different story.

"There was probably something else clever we could have done."

The Simpsons season 35 is currently airing on Sunday nights on FOX in the US. Seasons 1-34 are currently streaming on Disney+ in the UK.

