It's a Sin star's spy show is trending now on Netflix

Lydia West's spy drama Gray has jumped to number 2 in the ranking of the most-watched shows on Netflix in the UK.

Much like 2013's Death Comes to Pemberley last month, the 2023 series also starring Patricia Clarkson is currently in the TV top 10 this side of the pond, having been recently added to the streamer's catalogue.

Gray follows Clarkson's character, CIA spy Cornelia Gray, coming out of hiding after two decades locked away. Dodging the agents who accused her of being a traitor, Gray is brought back to uncover the truth about a mole in her old spy network.

West, known for the role of Jill Baxter in It's a Sin, plays Sara Beckham, a smart, young agent with a personal connection to Gray. She accuses the veteran spy of killing her father years prior, though no one, not even the network boss Tagg (Rupert Everett), is convinced she actually pulled the trigger.

Rounding out the cast of Gray are Wendy Crewson as Gold, Shawn Doyle as Chase, Jamaal Grant as Abbott, Benjamin Sutherland as Andy Westcott and Tim Rozon as Jean.

Meanwhile, West will be next seen on Channel 4 show Big Mood opposite Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan.

West and Coughlan play best friends Eddie and Maggie as they reach a pivotal point in their lives which leads them to question their bond.

Created by Camilla Whitehill, the series explores themes of mental health when Maggie's bipolar disorder makes a return.

Speaking with Digital Spy and other press about the upcoming show, Coughlan, whose real-life friendship with Whitehill served as a loose inspiration for Big Mood, explained she felt free when playing Maggie.

"I think, because this was written by one of my best friends, it's very much the vernacular and for me, so it was really nice," she said. "It's very much the way in which we speak to one another so I felt a lot of freedom in the performance."

Gray is streaming on Netflix UK. Big Mood will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 from March 28.

