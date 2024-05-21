Singapore Airlines: One dead and several injured as London Heathrow flight hits extreme turbulence

Lydia Chantler-Hicks
·1 min read
A passenger has died and several people left injured after a Singapore Airlines flight travelling from Heathrow was caught in severe turbulence, the airline has confirmed.

Flight SQ321 to Singapore was forced to make an emergency landing in Thailand on Tuesday.

Singapore Airlines said in a statement: “Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en-route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024.

“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

A photo appears to show food and plates strewn across the floor of the plane (Supplied)
“Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.”

A photo that was reportedly taken on board the stricken plane appeared to show plates of food that had been thrown to the cabin floor during the turbulence.

Another photo appeared to show a row of ambulances lined up next to the plane, after it had landed at Bangkok.The Mirror reports that as many as 20 people were injured in the turbulence. Other outlets have put the figure at 30.

The emergency landing is understood to have happened at 3.45pm local time in Thailand, which was 9.45am in the UK.

Singapore Airlines has been approached by the Standard.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

