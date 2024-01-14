Single-engine plane crashes in yard near Charlotte, NC police say. Pilot hospitalized

A pilot was seriously hurt when his single-engine plane crashed in the front yard of a home outside Mooresville, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The pilot was identified as 62-year-old Peter Granow, 62, of Tega Cay, South Carolina, the officials said in a news release.

Investigators say the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at 157 Normandy Road. The two-lane road hosts lakeside homes along the Cornelius Creek area of Lake Norman.

“A 2000 single-engine Cessna was attempting to land at Lake Norman Airpark, struck several trees, and crashed into the front yard of this residence,” the N.C. Highway Patrol reported.

Iredell County EMS took Granow to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, officials said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Normandy Road is north of Lake Norman Airpark and runs parallel to a runway, maps show.

It is the second time in two weeks that a plane has crashed near the airport, which is about 30 miles north of Charlotte.

On Dec. 31, a man was killed when a single-engine plane crashed into an unoccupied home while attempting to land a Piper PA-46 plane, NC Highway Patrol reported.

