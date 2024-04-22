“Sister Wives”' Janelle Brown Reveals the Fate of Son Garrison's Cats After His Death at 25

Garrison Brown, the late son of the Brown family was the proud owner of two cats: Catthew and Patches

Janelle Brown is sharing an update on her son Garrison Brown's beloved pets, weeks after his death.

On April 21, the Sister Wives alum, 54, uploaded a post to Instagram providing the reality series' fans an update about Garrison's cats, Catthew and Patches.

"Garrison’s cats, Catthew and Patches are thriving at Logan and Michelle’s place and Ms Boots is living her best life with Aspyn and Mitch," she wrote in the caption, referencing Logan Brown, Garrison's brother, and his wife Michelle.

"It was awesome that we could continue to take care of them like he would," she continued, sharing photos of the tabby cat and dark gray cat playing together, laying in someone's lap, lounging in a cat tree and sulking around the family's staircase.

Garrison died last month at age 25, his parents confirmed in an Instagram post on March 5.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Brown wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

The Flagstaff Police Department later confirmed to PEOPLE that Garrison's brother Gabriel, 22, had found him deceased in an apparent suicide.

"At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating," Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II told PEOPLE at the time.

Brown has been candid about how she's coped with the death of her and Kody's third son, sharing posts to Instagram about how she and her family have been celebrating his life.

In an Instagram post on April 10, she celebrated what would have been Garrison's 26th birthday, posting throwback shots of Garrison smiling in front of his birthday cakes.

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart," Janelle began in the caption. "We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard for believe you aren’t here anymore."

The TLC star shared that she and loved ones "talked a lot" about Garrison and even went to Texas Roadhouse, her son's "favorite place" to eat for his 26th birthday.



"I still feel you nearby sometimes," she added. "And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed."

In another post shared on March 30, Brown wrote a candid caption to her fans, thanking them for their support following Garrison's death. "It’s been hard to get my brain to work properly again. I am so grateful for the out pouring of love and support I’ve received these last three weeks," she wrote.

Garrison first appeared on TV in 2010 alongside his six siblings — Madison, Logan, Garrison, Gabriel, Hunter and Savanah — his mother Janelle and his father Kody's other wives — Meri, Christine and Robyn Brown — in the TLC show documenting the polygamist family's life.



