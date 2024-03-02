SIU investigating after police shooting in Oakville leaves 1 man dead, another in hospital

One man is dead and another is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight police shooting at an Oakville home Saturday, the Special Investigations Unit said. (CBC - image credit)

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after a man died in a police-involved shooting overnight in Oakville.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Halton Regional Police received a 911 call about a stabbing at a home on Stanbury Road, in the area of Rebecca Street and Third Line, at around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they located a man inside the home and shot him, the SIU said in a news release Saturday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Another male was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital, the SIU said.

Six investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. The SIU said the post-mortem is scheduled for Sunday.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact investigators.