Skyscanner: Canadians booking up this Japan location for March travel

Skyscanner: Canadians booking up this Japan city for popular March travel (Getty Images)

With March Break just around the corner, it looks like Canadians are looking to Asia for their travel this month, with Okinawa, Japan significantly increasing in popularity, according to Skyscanner.

Information provided to Yahoo Canada from Skyscanner revealed that there has been a 173 per cent increase in flight searches from Canada to Okinawa over the last month.

Why is Okinawa, Japan, a popular destination for Canadian travellers?

Looking at 2024 travel trends generally, Japan was set to be a hotpot this year and eating authentic, local cuisine is a popular activity for Canadian travellers.

"While Japanese cuisine is beloved in Canada, the island of Okinawa is a diverse melting pot of local flavours that differs from the mainland, and it is said that the local cuisine contributes to the people of Okinawa living longer and healthier lives than most of the world, making it a sought-after destination for foodie travellers," Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s travel trends and destinations expert explained.

"Not only is Okinawa an incredible destination for local bites, but it is also home to beautiful beaches, architecture and history. As March rings in the springtime and flowers begin to bloom, travellers can experience the breathtaking natural scenery that Japan is known for."

Shuri Castle and park at dusk (Getty Images)

How much does it cost to go to Okinawa, Japan in March from Canadian cities?

Using Skyscanner search data for flights to and from Okinawa from Canadian airports, roundtrip flights from Toronto, only making one stop, are around $3,000.

Travelling from Vancouver to Okinawa, a one-stop roundtrip flight in March will cost at least $2,600, and from Montreal, a two-stop flight will cost at least $2,100.

3 expert tips on what to do in Okinawa, Japan

Travellers to Okinawa in the first part of the year should not miss the Okinawa Flower Carnival, which takes place from January to May and showcases are flowers on the island.

"The Higashi Azalea Festival, which is held in the first week of March, highlights over 50,000 azaleas in bright colours that bloom along the Eco Park. The floral festivals will truly take your breath away," Lindsay highlighted.

The All-Okinawa Yachimun Pottery Market in Onna Village is a great way to experience the colourful pottery Okinawa is known for.

"When visiting the island, be sure to visit the All-Okinawa Yachimun Pottery Market in Onna Village where you can shop for locally made ceramics, attend pottery workshops, and learn about the history and process of making pottery at the Naha Municipal Tsuboya Pottery Museum," Lindsay stated.

Visitors should also make a stop at Shurijo Castle Park to experience the impressive Japanese architecture and historic sites.

Orchid Suite at the Halekulani Okinawa hotel in Japan

Where to stay in Okinawa, Japan

Halekulani Okinawa is an elegant luxury hotel, facing one mile of coastline, and its amenities include five pools, including one indoor pool, the prestigious SpaHalekulani spa and a variety of restaurant options.

Hotel Nikko Alivila is a Spanish colonial-style resort. There are five restaurants on the property and activities include sailing, tennis and biking.

Tips for finding the cheapest flights

If flight costs are getting you down, there are a few things Canadian travellers can do to ensure they're getting the best deal possible for their next vacation, both on the Skyscanner platform specifically and when looking for flights more generally.