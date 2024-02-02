Skyscanner: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is a travel hot spot for Canadians (Getty Images)

Canadian travellers looking for their next vacation destination, while still being budget-friendly, are particularly interested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to Skyscanner.

Information provided to Yahoo Canada revealed that Skyscanner has seen a 131 per cent increase in flight searches from Canadian cities to Myrtle Beach in February, over the past month.

Why is Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a trending destination for Canadian travellers?

The big appeal of Myrtle Beach aligns with a 2024 travel trend of Canadians looking for "luxe-for-less" trips this year.

"Myrtle Beach is one of the most affordable family vacation destinations in the U.S., and while costs to getaway to the charming beach town are small, the opportunities for fun are endless," Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s travel trends and destinations expert explained. "Not only are there 60 miles of beautiful beaches, but there are over 2,000 restaurants, 30 mini golf courses (and 90 full courses!), shopping outlets, live music and festivals all year round, ... there’s something for everyone here, and you’ll get the best bang for your buck."

"If you are itching to escape the Canadian cold and can’t hold off until the Spring, Myrtle Beach is the perfect weekend getaway to get a dose of the beach life and treat yourself to a relaxing break under the sun. While it’s not quite tanning weather in Myrtle Beach, you will be able to shed your winter puffer jacket. Sometimes a breezy boardwalk stroll in a cozy sweatshirt is just what you need to reset."

How much does it cost to go to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in February from Canadian cities?

Using Skyscanner search data, the cheapest roundtrip flights from Toronto to Myrtle Beach in February is $274, from Feb. 20 to Feb. 28 (at time publishing).

Travelling from Vancouver to Myrtle Beach, from Feb. 20 to Feb. 29, is $498, and the best deal on roundtrip flights from Montreal to Myrtle Beach in February is from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27 at $459.

3 expert tips on what to do in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

For food-loving visitors, the fishing area of Murrells Inlet Marshwalk is a definite stop, according to Lindsay.

"For seafood lovers, Murrells Inlet Marshwalk is a must-go," she stated. "The picturesque fishing village is the seafood capital of South Carolina and is home to the freshest bites, warm breezes, cold drinks and live music all day and night."

Families travelling to Myrtle Beach together will want to head to Barefoot Landing, located along the Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach, with activities for everyone in the household.

"The lakeside village offers shopping venues, restaurants, live entertainment, amusement attractions and more," Lindsay shared. "There are arcades, carousels and rope courses for the kids, brewery tours, and live music for the adults."

"There is so much to explore at Barefoot Landing, and after you’ve spent the day eating, drinking and playing, the sunset and fireworks over the lake is the icing on the cake."

For adult travellers, South Carolina's local wines are also something to try. Lindsay recommends La Belle Amie Vineyard, a family-owned winery that opened in 2000.

"La Belle Amie Vineyard is a beautiful winery with a rich history dating back to the family’s ancestors in the South of France," Lindsay shred. "The vineyard hosts wine tasting, live music events every Saturday, bonfires in the winter months, Wine Wednesdays on their decks with outdoor BBQ and music under the cabanas and more."

"This destination is the perfect spot for history buffs, wine and music lovers and anyone looking for a day of bliss outdoors."

Where to stay in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes is a four-star hotel, an oceanfront property located in the Grande Dunes community, featuring both an indoor and outdoor pool.

Hilton Grand Vacations Club Ocean 22 Myrtle Beach is another four-star hotel, located on Myrtle Beach’s Grand Strand. Guests have access to two pools that overlook the beach.

Tips for finding the cheapest flights

