Slain Alabama Mom’s Sex Assault and Torture Was Taped: Cops

Birmingham Police

Mahogany Jackson, the young Alabama mother found shot to death after messaging her family that she was being held hostage, was sexually assaulted and tortured for hours before being murdered, police said on Wednesday.

The macabre attack—which was videotaped, according to authorities—was reportedly sparked by a minor dispute between Jackson and one of the suspects over an alleged theft.

“This is undoubtedly one of the most heinous acts I have ever seen in my career,” Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said at a Wednesday press conference.

Seven people between the ages of 18 and 25 have been charged in connection with the death of the 20-year-old, whose body was found under a mattress on a roadside on Monday morning. Police said the assault took place at several locations.

Charges include capital murder, kidnapping, and sodomy. Several of the defendants were charged with assault for allegedly pistol-whipping Jackson.

“The actions displayed by these defendants were barbaric and have no place in society,’' Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr said, according to AL.com. “The senseless and inhumane treatment perpetuated on young Mahogany Jackson was very disturbing and violent.”

Jackson’s mother and sister received messages from her on Sunday morning that she was being held hostage at an apartment complex and they should call police. When officers arrived, one of the suspects answered the door and said Jackson had left hours earlier.

The suspects have been identified as Teja Lewis, 26; Francis Harris, 25; Blair Green, 25; Brandon Pope, 24; Giovannie Clapp, 23; Si’Niya McCall, 23; and Jeremiah McDowell, 18.

Jackson’s mother, Gail Maddox, posted their booking photos on her Facebook page with a one-word caption:

“Monsters.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

