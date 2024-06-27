Slow Horses season 4 confirms release date with first-look images

Slow Horses will be back on screens this autumn, with Apple TV+ confirming an early autumn release date and sharing first-look images for season four.

The streaming service confirmed that the hit series will return in 2024, with the first two episodes of season four arriving on September 4.

A new episode will drop weekly on Apple TV+ every Wednesday, with the season finale scheduled to drop on October 2.

In first-look images shared alongside the release date news, Gary Oldman can be seen reprising his role as Jackson Lamb.

Jack Lowden is seen in action in a second photo as agent River Cartwright, with the fellow Slow Horses gang Catherine (Saskia Reeves), Louisa (Rosalind Eleazar), Roddy (Christopher Chung), Marcus (Kadiff Kirwan) and Shirley (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) pictured in another photo from inside Slough House.

Oscar nominees Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce are also back for Slow Horses' fourth instalment, respectively playing head of MI5 Diana Taverner and Cartwright's grandfather, retired agent David.

Season four also welcomes The Matrix and Lord of the Rings star Hugo Weaving, whose as-yet unknown character is teased in a first-look photo.

Meanwhile, Scott Thomas' character Diana is captured next to Bridget Jones' Diary star James Callis, who is a fellow new cast addition this season, in another photo.

BAFTA winner Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley and Tom Brooke have also joined the show for season four, with details of their characters yet to be announced.

Slow Horses is based on Mick Herron's award-winning Slough House spy novels. The show follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who have been demoted to a low-level MI5 unit, known un-affectionately as Slough House.

"Season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House," teases a synopsis for the show.

Apple TV+ confirmed back in January that the hit spy series has already been renewed for a fifth season.

The fifth instalment will be based on London Rules, the fifth novel in Herron's series.

Slow Horses season 4 will premiere on September 4, with new episodes each Wednesday. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Apple TV+ now.





