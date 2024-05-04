Small anti-war protest ruffles University of Michigan graduation ceremony

PHILIP MARCELO
·3 min read

Protesters chanted anti-war messages and waved Palestinian flags during the University of Michigan's commencement Saturday, as student demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war collided with the annual pomp-and-circumstance of graduation ceremonies.

No arrests were reported and the protest — comprised of about 50 people, many wearing traditional Arabic kaffiyeh along with their graduation caps — didn’t seriously interrupt the nearly two-hour event at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, which was attended by tens of thousands of people.

One protest banner read: “No universities left in Gaza.”

U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro paused a few times during his remarks, saying at one point, “Ladies and gentlemen, if you can please draw your attention back to the podium."

As he administered an oath to graduates in the armed forces, Del Toro said they would “protect the freedoms that we so cherish,” including the “right to protest peacefully.”

The university has allowed protesters to set up an encampment on campus but police assisted in breaking up a large gathering Friday night, and one person was arrested.

Tent encampments of protesters calling on universities to stop doing business with Israel or companies they say support the war in Gaza have spread across campuses nationwide in recent weeks in a student movement unlike any other this century. Some schools have reached deals with the protesters to end the demonstrations and reduce the possibility of disrupting final exams and commencements.

Some encampments have been dismantled and protesters arrested in police crackdowns.

The Associated Press has recorded at least 61 incidents since April 18 where arrests were made at campus protests across the U.S. More than 2,400 people have been arrested on 47 college and university campuses. The figures are based on AP reporting and statements from universities and law enforcement agencies.

In other developments Saturday, protesters took down an encampment at Tufts University near Boston.

The school in Medford, Massachusetts, said it was pleased with the development, which wasn’t the result of any agreement with protesters. Protest organizers said in a statement that they were “deeply angered and disappointed” that negotiations with the university had failed.

At Princeton, in New Jersey, 18 students launched a hunger strike in an effort to push the university to divest from companies tied to Israel.

Senior David Chmielewski, a hunger striker, said in an email Saturday that it started Friday morning with participants, including some on “24-hour solidarity fasts,” consuming water only. He said the hunger strike will continue until university administrators meets with students about their demands, which include amnesty from criminal and disciplinary charges for protest participants.

Princeton students set up a protest encampment and some held a sit-in an administrative building earlier this week, leading to about 15 arrests.

Students at other colleges, including Brown and Yale, launched similar hunger strikes earlier this year before the more recent wave of protest encampments.

The protests stem from the Israel-Hamas conflict that started on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking roughly 250 hostages.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel launched an offensive in Gaza that has killed more than 34,500 Palestinians, around two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. Israeli strikes have devastated the enclave and displaced most of Gaza’s inhabitants.

___

Marcelo reported from New York. Associated Press reporter Ed White in Detroit and Nick Perry in Boston contributed to this story.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Judge Calls Out Trump For Making False Claims About Gag Order

    Trump may be trying to wriggle his way out of testifying, which he'd previously pledged to do.

  • Fox Host Presses Nancy Mace Over Soros Claim: ‘No Proof’

    Fox NewsWhen Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) added to an emerging GOP trend Friday by accusing billionaire philanthropist George Soros of funding pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto shot back that there is “no proof” for her claim, adding wryly: “I just looked for the checks and I haven’t seen them yet.”On Your World, Mace followed the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, each of whom have either sugg

  • Greene fires back after Fox News columnist calls her an ‘idiot’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a shot at Fox News after a columnist for the outlet called her “an idiot” who is trying to “wreck the GOP.” “Fox News called me an idiot. That was literally their headline. They called me an idiot,” Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast this week.…

  • Hope Hicks Breaks Down on the Stand

    Carlos Barria/ReutersHope Hicks, Donald Trump’s first political PR guru and presumed holder of all his dirty secrets, started crying on the stand as the former president’s legal team questioned her at his New York criminal trial on Friday.Hicks instantly broke down when Trump defense lawyer Emile Bove began his cross-examination, asking her about how she was initially hired to work with the Trump Organization. After a brief break was called to allow her to compose herself, Hicks returned to the

  • The Dramatic Meeting Now Stalling Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Case

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Everett CollectionAn off-hand remark—or a terribly misconstrued one—by a federal prosecutor at a private meeting with a defense attorney in Donald Trump’s classified documents case may add yet another delay to the former president’s already severely delayed trial.U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon has already earned a reputation for making bizarre rulings that favor the man who appointed her to the bench, pushing back a trial th

  • Critics Rip Trump's Visit With New York Firefighters Over 1 Burning Red Blunder

    The Queens-born former president made a notable error while honoring "New York's Bravest."

  • Leading Gaza surgeon Adnan Al-Bursh dies in Israeli prison

    A prominent surgeon in Gaza has died in an Israeli prison after being held for more than four months, according to Palestinian prisoners’ groups, which decried his death as part of a “systematic targeting” of health care workers.

  • Mary Trump Flags 'Really Troubling' Sign About Her Uncle's Trial

    The former president's niece described a "split screen" effect that she believes could be damaging to the case against her uncle.

  • Russian troops enter base housing US military in Niger, US official says

    Russian military personnel have entered an air base in Niger that is hosting U.S. troops, a senior U.S. defense official told Reuters, a move that follows a decision by Niger's junta to expel U.S. forces. The military officers ruling the West African nation have told the U.S. to withdraw its nearly 1,000 military personnel from the country, which until a coup last year had been a key partner for Washington's fight against insurgents who have killed thousands of people and displaced millions more. A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russian forces were not mingling with U.S. troops but were using a separate hangar at Airbase 101, which is next to Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger's capital.

  • CNN Legal Analyst Says 4 Words From Trial Are ‘Ominous’ For Donald Trump

    A text message saw “the normal hush of the courtroom” suddenly “punctuated by the audible clattering" of journalists' keyboards, noted Norm Eisen.

  • A NATO country says it could join Ukraine's war with Russia if 2 conditions are met

    French President Emmanuel Macron said France could send troops if requested by Ukraine in response to a Russian breakthrough.

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders orders state to ignore new Title IX rules

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) ordered the state on Thursday to defy new changes to Title IX that add protections for transgender students. Sanders, the onetime press secretary to former President Trump, is the latest in a growing coalition of Republican governors to explicitly reject the Biden administration’s update to the federal civil rights…

  • Elon Musk hosted an ‘anti-Biden’ dinner party. Here’s who attended

    Elite dinner co-hosted by entrepreneur David Sacks at his home in the Hollywood Hills

  • Lawrence O'Donnell Interprets Why Trump Glared 'Directly' At Him In Court

    "It seems Donald Trump wasn't really pleased to see me," the MSNBC host told viewers.

  • Ukraine highlights Russia's 'line of hell.' Claim of dozens of tanks and military vehicles destroyed on one sector of the Donetsk front.

    Fighting has intensified in the Donetsk region in recent months as Russia pushes to take more ground around Avdiivka.

  • Trump’s bombardment of dishonesty: Fact-checking 32 of his false claims to Time

    Former President Donald Trump delivered a bombardment of dishonesty in his interviews with Time magazine.

  • The year is 1966 — and there's a protest over Loblaws prices

    Times change, but gripes over high grocery prices do not.Long before this month's Reddit-powered Loblaws boycott, an earlier generation of fed-up shoppers had their own beef with the grocery giant's prices.And that's why, on Oct. 21, 1966, they headed to a Loblaws in downtown Toronto.The newspapers had expected 2,000 protesters. But when only a few dozen arrived, the ensuing media coverage focused on the low turnout of the unhappy "housewives."Dozens, not thousandsThe Toronto Star put the turnou

  • Secret recording between Trump and Michael Cohen played in court

    Prosecutors played an audio recording of a 2016 phone call between President Trump and his then attorney Michael Cohen in court. On the call you hear Trump respond to Cohen saying he needed to open a company, and that he’s spoken with the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg about how to set the whole thing up. This company was to facilitate the $150,000 payment to Karen McDougal

  • Three Indian nationals charged with killing B.C. Sikh activist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar

    SURREY, B.C. — Three Indian nationals have been charged with the murder of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a killing last year that threw Ottawa's relationship with New Delhi into disarray. Police say they are investigating if the Indian government was involved, an allegation raised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons last year. Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Supt. Mandeep Mooker said in a Surrey, B.C., news conference on Friday that the three men had bee

  • Ukraine wiped out 100 Russian troops at once in a strike showcasing the range and power of its new US ATACMS

    A Ukrainian ATACMS long-range missile strike reportedly killed over 100 Russian soldiers in Luhansk, showing the range of Ukraine's new missiles.