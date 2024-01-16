Small plane makes emergency landing on Ajax roadway, pilot escapes without injury

Durham Regional Police said the plane's engine failed and the pilot had to glide the aircraft onto the roadway. (CBC - image credit)

A small plane made an emergency landing in the middle of an Ajax roadway on Monday night but the pilot escaped without injury, according to police.

Durham Regional Police said the plane's engine failed and the pilot had to glide the aircraft onto the roadway in the area of Bayly Street East and Audley Road South.

The Town of Ajax said emergency vehicles responded and the area was closed on Monday night as police investigated.