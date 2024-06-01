Will Smith Reveals One Quirky Thing About “Bad Boys” Costar Martin Lawrence That Annoys Him (Exclusive)

The pair are set to reprise their roles as Miami detective duo Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the fourth installment of the popular movie franchise, which premieres June 7

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Martin Lawrence (left) and Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' on May 30, 2024

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have been close friends and onscreen sidekicks for decades — but they still manage to get on each other's nerves sometimes.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die on Thursday, May 30, the two veteran actors opened up to PEOPLE about the little quirks about the other that annoy them.

"He likes to rehearse all the time," Lawrence, 59, said of Smith.

Seemingly unruffled by the critique, Smith, 55, replied, "That's funny. I definitely like to…" before sharing his pet peeve about his longtime costar.

"It's not a hate, but there's a fun quirk that makes me laugh about Martin all the time. He never takes two sips out of a water bottle," he says. "He drinks the whole water bottle in one go, every time. It's like, 'Yo, man!' "

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Martin Lawrence (left) and Will Smith attend the Los Angeles premiere of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' on May 30, 2024

Related: Will Smith Poses with Wife Jada Pinkett Smith and All Three Kids at Bad Boys: Ride or Die Los Angeles Premiere

Lawrence jokingly responded, "That's because I can't babysit water."

The two actors — who play Miami-based detective duo Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the popular action movie franchise, which first premiered back in 1995 — also reflected on how it feels to finally have the fourth installment in the can and headed to theaters on June 7.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Filming for the project first kicked off in Atlanta in April 2023 but was halted just months later in July due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Production later resumed once the strike ended, and then finally wrapped up in March 2024.

Frank Masi Martin Lawrence (left) and Will Smith in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Asked what was most challenging about shooting Ride or Die, Smith and Lawrence both answered, "To finish the movie."

"We got shut down in the middle. Double strikes — writer strike, actor strike — right in the middle of the movie," said Smith, recalling his frustrations over the delay.

"We wanted to finish the movie really bad. We knew that we were making something special, so trying to keep it all together during that time was difficult," he told PEOPLE.

Ultimately, however, Smith said the forced downtime was a blessing in disguise. "As it turned out, it actually helped us — the movie ripened during that time," he explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the movie, praised the two stars, telling PEOPLE there was "never a dull moment" with Lawrence and Smith during production.

"They're creative and fun. They're so great to work with," he said. "There's never any arguments, we just have a blast going through the process, and it's a long process to get these made."

Related: The Boys Are Back! See All the Stars Arriving to the Bad Boys: Ride or Die Premiere in L.A.

Frank Masi Will Smith (left) and Martin Lawrence in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Bruckheimer, 80, added that Smith and Lawrence are the same guys both on the set and off.

"I'll tell you, Will and Martin are no different. They're great in front of the camera and they're fun off camera, they really are," he said. "They're good friends and I love being with them, and they're just great talents. The world is a better place with Will and Martin in it."

According to trailers for the new Bad Boys film, Mike and Marcus find themselves on the run following the death of their commanding officer, Captain Conrad Howard (played by Joe Pantoliano), who is framed in a corruption case.

The movie — which brings back co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall, who helmed the third installment, Bad Boys for Life, in 2020 — also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, Alexander Ludwig, Tasha Smith, Ioan Gruffudd, Tiffany Haddish, Paola Nuñez, Jacob Scipio and Melanie Liburd.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is in theaters June 7.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.