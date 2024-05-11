Smoke clouds much of northern Alberta due to wildfires near Fort McMurray, Grand Prairie

A wildfire burns in Teepee Creek, located within the county of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta. (Submitted by Josh Bourget - image credit)

Air quality in much of northern Alberta worsened overnight, as wildfires burn near Grand Prairie and Fort McMurray.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's air quality health index calculates how safe the air is for one's health.

On Saturday, the index shows wildfire smoke has created "very high risk" levels in Grand Prairie, Peace River, Fort McMurray and the Edmonton metropolitan area.

There were 54 total active wildfires burning throughout the province as of 11 a.m. MT Saturday, including two deemed out of control, according to Alberta Wildfire.

Some people living in the county of Grand Prairie, in northwestern Alberta, were issued an evacuation order Friday night.

The order remains in place from Kleskun Creek North to Township Road 742. Other nearby areas are on evacuation alert, meaning residents should be prepared to evacuate.

County fire Chief Trevor Grant said the fire conditions on Friday were extreme and made worse by high winds.

"It was essentially just pushing that fire as fast as it wanted to go," Grant said. "The dry conditions that we have are just adding as much fuel as it wants."

He said 17 homes were evacuated Friday.

Saturday crews are seeing higher temperatures but calmer winds while they work to get a perimeter around the fire, he said.

"We're going to really make sure that we're working to try to get those folks home as soon as possible. But we want to make sure that we have a full containment on that fire and it's not going to spread and threaten those homes again," Grant said.

The county says some progress was made overnight to contain the fire and no structures have been damaged.

An evacuation alert was also issued Friday night for Fort McMurray and Saprae Creek, in northeastern Alberta.

The alert remains in place. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo issued an update at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, saying fire activity is expected to increase due to rising temperatures.

Helicopters, water bombing aircraft, and heavy equipment are on the scene, the municipality said.