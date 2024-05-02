Snakes discovered in passenger's pants by TSA at Miami International Airport: See photos

Let's call them snakes headed on a plane.

Transportation Security Administration agents in South Florida got a slithery surprise after the federal agency reported finding snakes in a passenger's pants at an airport checkpoint.

According to TSA, the reptilian discovery took place at the Miami International Airport on Friday.

The agency did not identify the passenger or say whether they were arrested.

Photos taken at the airport provided by TSA show two slender pink snakes outside of a small camo-colored bag, after apparently being pulled from the passenger's pants before they were able to board a plane.

Snakes found in passenger's pants turned over to Florida wildlife officers

After the discovery, TSA said it called the Customs and Border Protection Southeast Region and Miami-Dade Police for assistance.

Transportation Security Administration agents in Florida this week reported they got a slithery surprise after finding snakes in a passengers pants at an airport checkpoint in Miami.

It was not immediately known if the snakes were the passengers pets or whether the person was simply trying to transport them out of the city.

The snakes, TSA reported, were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Internet reacts to snakes in pants

When TSA posted the finding on X over the weekend, people on the internet had thoughts.

One user posted: "OMG why would anyone have that?!"

"Is that a snake in your pants?" another person asked.

Another X reader commented: "Maybe he wanted to film a remake of the movie 'Snakes on a Plane'!!!"

Maybe he wanted to film a remake of the movie "Snakes on a Plane"!!! — FBenWhite (@FBB667) May 1, 2024

"Because the TSSSSSSSSSA fearsssssss competition," one person posted.

