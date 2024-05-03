‘SNL’ Promo Sees Dua Lipa Shrug Off Mikey Day’s Offer To Rap

Saturday Night Live is having Dua Lipa do double duty this weekend as host and musical guest.

But first, she had to endure the traditional Thursday promo. This time, she was joined by SNL cast member Mikey Day.

More from Deadline

In the first segment, he offers to “spit some lines” if she needs any musical assistance this weekend. She declines, of course.

The second segment finds Day excited about Dua Lipa being “double trouble” this weekend, a bouncy bit exacerbated by his caffeine intake.

Watch the video above.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.