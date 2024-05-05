SNL Takes on Columbia Protests, But Kenan Thompson Is Just Mad About the Tuition — Watch Video

Saturday Night Live tackled the thorny issue of college protests this week — and thankfully, Kenan Thompson was there to find some laughs in it.

In Saturday’s cold open, Thompson played Alphonse, the father of a student at Columbia University who was a guest on a local talk show and initially came out as supportive of the pro-Palestinian protests. But when the host asked about his own daughter being in the protests, Alphonse just laughed: “Alexis Vanessa Roberts better have her butt in class.” He’s fine with other people’s kids protesting, but not his kid: “She ain’t talking about ‘Free this,’ ‘free that,’ because you know what ain’t free? Columbia!”

Alphonse nearly choked on the words when he informed the panel that Columbia is costing him “68 thousand dollars a year,” and he works hard to pay it off, too: “Uber all day, Uber Eats all night, cut grass on the weekends, sell Gucci wallets out my trunk, life coaching on IG… I bounty-hunt whenever possible.” He also scoffed at his daughter’s chosen major of African American studies: “Little girl, you’ve been Black your whole life. You know what it is.”

Watch the full sketch above, then grade this week’s SNL with Dua Lipa pulling double duty as host and musical guest.

