SNP manifesto 2024: What will party’s election promises be?

The SNP will face the first national election on July 4 since Nicola Sturgeon stood down as SNP leader in March last year.

The Scottish Nationalists won 48 of Scotland’s Westminster seats in the 2019 election but polls suggest they are on course to lose at least half at the general election thanks to a combination of a resurgent Labour Party, the Scottish Government’s unpopularity and a series of scandals, including a long-running police investigation into the party’s finances.

John Swinney, who replaced the disastrous Humza Yousaf as SNP leader and First Minister, is expected to steady the ship and paper over some of the party’s yawning divisions in his manifesto, which will be launched at a campaign event in Edinburgh today.

However, Mr Swinney was not a success in his first stint as SNP leader – between 2000 and 2004 – when he was ousted after overseeing two poor election results. Although a more seasoned politician now, he lacks the popular appeal of Ms Sturgeon.

Many of the policy areas which will be debated in the election, such as education and health, are devolved to the Scottish Government at Holyrood. However, they are still likely to be debated in the general election campaign.

When will manifestos be released officially?

John Swinney will launch the SNP’s official 2024 manifesto at a campaign event in Edinburgh today.

It will be the last of the UK’s seven main political parties to release its blueprint for the nation, with Reform UK having published their document on Monday and Labour and the Conservatives releasing theirs last week.

Here is a look at what the SNP could include in its 2024 election manifesto:

Independence

Demand negotiations with UK Government for another referendum

Proposal for party ‘independence’ logo to appear on ballot paper

Before he quit as First Minister, Humza Yousaf pledged that page one, line one of the manifesto will state: “Vote SNP for Scotland to become an independent country.”

Following a series of policies being adopted and quickly dropped, the SNP has settled on a plan to demand negotiations with the UK Government for another independence referendum if the party wins a majority of the 57 seats that will be contested in Scotland, following boundary changes.

It is highly unlikely that either Rishi Sunak or Sir Keir Starmer would agree to any such demand after the election. However, support for independence is polling much higher than backing for the SNP.

The SNP hope the pledge will win back some of the independence supporters who have deserted the party in recent months and motivate them to turn out on election day.

The party has even proposed new logos with “SNP independence” or “SNP for independence” to appear on general election ballot papers.

Tax and spending

National Insurance and inheritance tax devolved

£12 billion wealth tax

Increase spending on affordable housing

Cap supermarket prices

Reintroduce mortgage interest tax relief

The SNP has already made Scotland the highest taxed part of the UK thanks to their control of income tax bands and rates. For 2024/25 there are six income tax bands in Scotland compared to three south of the border.

Shona Robison, the SNP Finance Secretary, has made clear her opposition to the Chancellor’s decision to cut personal taxes in his Autumn and Spring Budgets, arguing the funding should instead have been spent on public services.

To avoid another “damaging decade” of austerity, the SNP will argue for both Labour and the Tories to abandon their fiscal rules and focus on spending.

The SNP has previously supported full fiscal autonomy – Scotland having control over all taxation north of the border – as a stepping stone to independence.

The manifesto could propose the devolution of taxes such as National Insurance and inheritance tax with a view to hiking rates for wealthier Scots.

In addition to scrapping non-dom tax status, the SNP has called for the UK Government to increase capital gains tax, tax share buybacks and increase taxes on those earning more than £100,000.

A £12 billion wealth tax has also been proposed by the Nationalists, although there are scant details on how this would be assessed and collected.

Ms Robison has also called for a huge increase in capital spending, particularly on affordable housing, arguing this would stimulate economic growth.

Among their other spending proposals to help families with the cost of living are reintroducing mortgage interest tax relief, capping supermarket food prices, and copying the £25-per-week Scottish Child Payment for poorer families across the UK.

Economy

Independence would result in better economic performance

Highlight growth rates in other small countries in Europe

The manifesto will likely point to the economic crisis that occurred during Liz Truss’s short-lived government, and the UK’s sluggish growth rates over recent years.

It is expected to argue that Scotland would perform much better after independence, highlighting growth rates in other small countries in Europe.

Health and social care

Call for £15 billion increase in health spending in England

Extra £1.5 billion funding generated through the Barnett formula

Although control of the Scottish NHS is devolved to the SNP government, expect the party’s manifesto to call for a massive increase in health spending in England. Ahead of March’s Spring Budget, the Nationalists called for a £15 billion increase.

This would generate an extra £1.5 billion funding for the Scottish Government through the Barnett formula, which could be used on Scotland’s struggling NHS.

Defence and foreign affairs

Removal of UK’s Trident nuclear deterrent from Faslane

Immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Creation of separate Palestinian state

The SNP has long called for the removal of Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrent from its Faslane base on the Clyde. Before the 2019 election, Nicola Sturgeon said it would be a red line for the SNP if it were to back any Labour government.

The SNP has generally supported the UK Government’s stance on the Ukraine conflict but has taken a much more pro-Palestine stance over the conflict in Gaza. Mr Yousaf, whose wife is Palestinian, has accused Israel of inflicting a “collective punishment” on the people of Gaza in response to the Hamas terror attack.

Expect the manifesto to include demands for an immediate ceasefire and the creation of a separate Palestinian state.

Brexit

Vote SNP to ‘exit Brexit’

EU single market benefits from independence

Mr Yousaf previously urged Scots to vote SNP to “exit Brexit”, in a rehash of the 2017 and 2019 election campaigns. More than six out of 10 Scots voted Remain in the EU referendum and more recent polling on the issue has suggested this stance has not changed.

With neither the Tories or Labour planning to rerun the referendum, expect the SNP manifesto to argue that the only way for Scotland to be part of the EU and to gain the benefits of the single market is to become independent.

Immigration

Return of free movement from the EU

Powers to issue work permits to foreigners

Introduce post-study and family visas

More welcome regime for asylum seekers

Scotland’s working age population is expected to shrink over the coming decades, creating a demographic timebomb with fewer working people to pay for services for a larger number of elderly pensioners.

The SNP favours a much more liberal immigration policy than the UK Government, including the return of free movement from the EU.

It also wants Holyrood to have powers to issue work permits to foreigners, based on the distinctive needs of the Scottish economy. New working visas, five-year post-study visas and family visas with much lower barriers than the UK currently uses would be introduced.

The SNP has called for a much more welcome regime for asylum seekers and his government has argued that an independent Scotland would allow them to work and claim benefits.

Energy

Expansion in onshore and offshore wind turbines

£400 annual energy bill discount for households

Scrap electricity and gas standing charges

Social energy tariff to assist households with disabled people

The party has a difficult political tightrope to walk over the future of North Sea oil and gas, which is responsible for around 90,000 highly paid jobs in Scotland.

On June 3, during a debate between Scottish party leaders, Mr Swinney refused to say whether the SNP would back new oil and gas exploration there.

As part of the SNP’s environmental agenda, it has argued for a presumption against further exploration being allowed. Mr Yousaf attacked the UK Government’s decision last September to give the green light to Rosebank, the UK’s largest untapped field.

But the Nationalists are facing a difficult fight to hold their seats in the north east of Scotland, where most of the oil jobs are based.

Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader and Aberdeen South MP, is expected to exert pressure on Mr Yousaf to tone down some of the party’s anti-oil rhetoric.

The SNP recently opposed Labour’s plan to raise the windfall tax on fossil fuels from 75 per cent of excess profits to 78 per cent, while also extending it to 2029. He said there was “extreme anger” from people in the north east of Scotland at the proposal.

The SNP has repeatedly boasted of Scotland’s wind power potential so expect the manifesto to propose an overhaul in the subsidy regime to achieve a massive expansion in the number of onshore and offshore turbines.

The Nationalists have also called on the UK Government to introduce a £400 annual energy bill discount for households and to scrap electricity and gas standing charges.

A social energy tariff to assist households with disabled people with their energy bills would also be introduced, under their proposals.

Environment

Turbocharge investment in green energy

Call for UK-wide deposit return scheme to include glass

Speed up the roll-out of heat pumps

Ms Sturgeon and Mr Yousaf made the transition to net zero one of the tenets of their tenure as First Minister. The SNP is in coalition at Holyrood with the hard-Left Scottish Greens, who have two ministers in his government.

They have introduced legally binding targets for Scotland to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 – five years earlier than the UK as a whole. However, interim targets were recently scrapped, a move that contributed significantly to the divorce with the Greens.

The SNP has taken up Labour’s abandoned plan to spend at least £28 billion a year to “turbocharge investment in green energy”.

The Scottish Nationalists opposed Rishi Sunak’s decision to delay the ban on new petrol and diesel from 2030 to 2035.

The manifesto could also call for a UK-wide deposit return scheme that includes glass after attempts to introduce one in Scotland only descended into a debacle.

It is also expected to include measures to dramatically speed up the roll-out of heat pumps, with auditors warning only 5,000 were installed in 2022, far short of the Scottish Government’s target of 25,000 per year.

Can you vote for the SNP in England?

The SNP have only ever fielded candidates in Scotland and will not be contesting any seats in England or Wales.

Standing candidates outside of Scotland runs counter to the party’s central aim of negotiating another independence referendum.