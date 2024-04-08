Advertisement
SOLAR ECLIPSE LIVE:

Follow the action as Canadians gather across the country to watch a rare celestial event

Check out interviews from the Niagara Falls crowds, photos, viewing times and footage from events

Solar eclipse 2024: Crowds gather in three countries - in pictures

Amateur stargazers and scientists have gathered to catch a glimpse of the total eclipse of the Sun later as it moves along a narrow corridor across North America.

People are congregating in key viewing spots in Mexico, the US and Canada ahead of one of the most eagerly anticipated astronomical events in years.

People at Niagara Falls State Park watch Niagara Falls and the rainbow ahead of a solar eclipse to take place later in the day, in New York, U.S., April 8, 2024.
A rainbow forms over Niagara Falls as eclipse watchers begin to arrive at Niagara Falls State Park in New York [Soren Larson/Reuters]
People camp out at Prospect Point hours before the total solar eclipse in Niagara Falls, New York, USA
People have camped out at Prospect Point, hours in advance [SARAH YENESEL/EPA]
People set up cameras along the viewpoint railing hours before the total solar eclipse in Niagara Falls, New York, USA, 08 April 2024.
Thousands are expected to view the eclipse from the falls area [SARAH YENESEL/EPA]
People gather on the observation deck of Edge at Hudson Yards before a partial solar eclipse on April 08, 2024 in New York City. While New York City isn't in the path of totality, it will see up to 90% of the sun covered by the moon.
The observation deck of Edge at Hudson Yards is also filling up. While New York City isn't in the path of totality, it will see up to 90% of the sun covered by the moon [Spencer Platt/Getty Images]
People gather at Niagara Falls State Park ahead of a total solar eclipse across North America on April 8, 2024 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.
Early visitors wrapped up warm at Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada [Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu/Getty Images]
Tawhid Rana, of Midland, Michigan., hold his daughter Thia, as she views the sun through a telescope at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, April 8, 2024.
Telescopes have been set up at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana for a public viewing event [Michael Conroy/AP]
Miriam Toy (L) and Oliver Toy share a pair of eclipse glasses that Nasa was handing out as they await the eclipse on April 08, 2024, in Houlton, Maine.
US space agency Nasa handed out eclipse glasses to those waiting in Houlton, Maine [Joe Raedle/Getty Images]
Amateur astronomers prepare to watch a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday, April 8, 2024.
Amateur astronomers prepare in Mazatlan, Mexico, which is the first location where viewers will see the effect of the Moon fully blocking the Sun [Fernando Llano/AP]

