Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh Visits Ukraine, Becoming First British Royal to Visit Nation Since Conflict Began

The royal is visiting Ukraine to demonstrate solidarity with those impacted by the war and in continuation of her work to champion survivors of conflict-related sexual violence

Jan Kruger/Getty Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh attends the British Cycling National Track Championships on February 23, 2024

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh is in Ukraine, becoming the first member of the British royal family to visit the country since Russia invaded in 2022.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, made the trip at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war and in a continuation of her work to champion survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

Sophie met with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence and survivors of torture as well as children who were safely returned to Ukraine after being forcibly separated from their families and deported by Russia. She also met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska to discuss the best ways to support survivors and women peacebuilders.

The Duchess of Edinburgh announced her commitment to champion the U.K.'s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative and the U.N.'s Women, Peace and Security Agenda on International Women's Day 2019. She has visited many countries over the years to highlight the impact of historical and ongoing conflict, including Kosovo, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Colombia.

Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Prince Edward and Sophie meet members of the Ukrainian community in Edinburgh on March 10, 2023

Along with the rest of the royal family, Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, have also been highly supportive of Ukraine's plight over the past two years. When they were announced as the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in 2023, titles last held by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the couple met with members of the Ukrainian community, including families who have made the city their home since the start of the conflict.

Last month, Sophie also appeared in a video message at the Restoration of the Conflict-Related Sexual Violence Survivors’ Rights Conference in Ukraine. Addressing the meeting virtually, Sophie quoted the message her brother-in-law King Charles issued on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"His Majesty The King recently said, 'Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely,' " Sophie said in a video shared on X by the royal family's official account. “Your Excellency The First Lady, all survivors, and the women and men helping to end conflict and build peace here in Ukraine, I am full of admiration for you all."

“Survivors here and around the world have spoken out so bravely about their experiences. They are the most powerful advocates who remind us all that we must not turn our backs on the horrors of this crime. We must never forget the survivors,” she added. “Rather, we must stand shoulder to shoulder with all survivors to secure justice and holistic redress, and ensure that this crime isn’t an accepted part of conflict. Their rights, and their voices, must be at the heart of all our efforts to consign conflict-related sexual violence to the history books.”

The Duchess of Edinburgh has addressed, via video message, the Restoration of the Conflict-Related Sexual Violence Survivors’ Rights Conference in Ukraine. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 4, 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla expressed their support for Ukraine soon after the conflict began and visited volunteer efforts and communities for displaced Ukrainian families in recent years. They have also hosted the nation's president and first lady in the U.K.

King Charles, 75, hosted President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace during the Ukrainian leader's surprise visit to the U.K. in Feb. 2023

The monarch told him, "We've all been worried about you and thinking about your country for so long, I can't tell you."

Kirsty O'Connor / POOL / AFP via Getty Kate Middleton (left) and Olena Zelenska (right) meet at Buckingham Palace on Sept. 18, 2022

The Princess of Wales, 42, and the Queen, 76, have both sat down with Zelenska, most recently with Queen Camilla hosting Ukraine's first lady in March.

On Feb. 24, the second anniversary of Russia's invasion, King Charles sent words of support to Ukraine.

“The determination and strength of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire, as the unprovoked attack on their land, their lives and livelihoods enters a third, tragic, year,” the message began. "Despite the tremendous hardship and pain inflicted upon them, Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely. Theirs is true valor, in the face of indescribable aggression. I have felt this personally in the many meetings I have had with Ukrainians since the start of the war, from President Zelenskyy and Mrs. Zelenska, to new army recruits training here in the United Kingdom."

Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty King Charles (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet at Buckingham Palace on Feb. 8, 2023

“I continue to be greatly encouraged that the United Kingdom and our allies remain at the forefront of international efforts to support Ukraine at this time of such great suffering and need. My heart goes out to all those affected, as I remember them in my thoughts and prayers,” King Charles concluded.



