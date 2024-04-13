Sophie Ellis-Bextor reveals items she 'stole' from Strictly Come Dancing and still uses

Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Laura Lewis)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has revealed she left with more than just memories from her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Murder On The Dance Floor hit-maker, 45, took part in the eleventh series of the BBC dance competition in 2013 when she was partnered with Brendan Cole and reached the final, placing fourth.

More than a decade on, she has confessed that she pinched a number of items from the costume department.

Speaking to the Standard ahead of her performance at the half-time show for the Guinness Women’s Six Nations rugby match between England and Ireland on April 20, she discussed her love for all things sequin and glitter.

“I’ve got a leotard from Strictly that I still use and I leave a little trail on the red carpet,” she announced nonchalantly.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor was paired with professional dancer Brendan Cole when she competed on Strictly in 2013 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire)

Asked how she came to acquire that, she replied: “I’m really good friends with Vicky [Gill] who does all the costumes on the show. In fact she’s going to be a guest on my [Spinning Plates] podcast.”

We couldn’t just leave it there, and when pressed on whether anything else had beckoned her to Take Me Home, she said: “I stole two bracelets every week from every dance I did. They are in a drawer in my bedroom and once in a while, out they come.”

Teasing what fans can expect from her at Twickenham later this month, she said: “I’ve got 10 minutes so I will fit in as many [of the hits] in as I can! My role in proceedings is kind of like a cheerleader, I’ll help keep the morale, [and] get people having a little boogie in the stands.

“I’ve been watching some training videos for the Red Roses and blimey! They are so impressive. I can’t wait actually, it’s going to be really cool.”

The mum-of-five laughs when asked if she has ever given rugby a go herself.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has vowed to bring the energy (and the sequins) at the England vs Ireland Guinness Women’s Six Nations (AFP via Getty Images)

“No! I have been shown a few tackles by my son when he was at school, it’s quite hard!”

She’s no stranger to Twickenham and has taken her sons to matches there before.

“The atmosphere is just brilliant and really family-friendly,” she enthused.

Story continues

“I think there’s just something really exciting about watching live sports. It’s not that dissimilar in some ways to watching musicians, you get to watch what people do live right in front of you.

“I get to perform on the pitch, it’s going to be cool.”

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform the half-time show brought to fans by O2 and England Rugby during the Guinness Women’s Six Nations match between England and Ireland on April 20.