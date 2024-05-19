Sophie Turner Dishes on Her ‘Palate of a 2-Year-Old’ and Which Food Brings Back ‘2 A.M. Memories’

The actress dug into a series of takeout foods — while blindfolded — in a taste test challenge for 'British Vogue'

Sophie Turner isn’t much of a foodie.

In a new video for British Vogue, the 28-year-old actress admitted to having the “palate of a 2-year-old” as she took on the magazine’s “Great British Test Test: The Takeaway Edition" challenge.

While blindfolded, Turner was served up a series of takeout foods and tried to identify what they were. It’s a fitting challenge for the Game of Thrones star, as she shared in the clip that she’s all about getting food to go, as her culinary skills are a bit lacking.

“I love takeaways. I live for takeaways. I spend most of my life ordering takeaways,” she said. “I'm not the best cook in the world. I'll cook for my kids, but that's about it. I won't cook for myself 'cause I know it's gonna be rubbish.”

At one point in the taste test, she’s given a battered sausage, which she immediately identified. She dipped it in some ketchup and took a big bite. “Oh yeah. That's good,” she raved, adding, “I have the palate of a 2-year-old, so I like it salty. And other than that, I don't really want anything else on it."

Turner also dug into some fried chicken — which she described as “perfect” and “banging” — and said the taste recalls late nights on the town.

“It's just bringing back memories of, like, after you've been out at the local club or whatever, then there's always like a chicken shop across the street. So this brings back, like, 2:00 a.m. memories, you know?” she said.

Also on the menu during the challenge is tikka masala, which Turner lamented is never quite as good in the U.S. as in England and elsewhere. “You can't get good Indian takeaways in the U.S.,” she insisted.

Amy E. Price/Getty Images Sophie Turner (left) and Maisie Williams

After enjoying a few bites of the tikka masala, Turner revealed that she likes to get takeout food with her costars when filming.

She said she and Maisie Williams — who played her sister in Game of Thrones — liked to stay together in the same hotel room and "had sleepovers every single night" while working on the long-running show, which aired from 2011 to 2019.

Their nightly dinner routine involved hitting up the local Tesco grocery store across the street, where they loaded up on snack-y fare. "We'd never make food for ourselves or order in, like, a proper meal," she explained. "We would eat, like, chicken bites from Tesco and nuts and Peperamis, and that would kind of be it."

In the British Vogue video, Turner also addressed Game of Thrones’ notorious coffee cup faux pas. During the fourth episode of the series’ eighth and final season, viewers spotted a very modern disposable coffee cup on a dining table in one of the scenes.

“I think it was slightly embarrassing that none of us noticed it,” The Staircase actress said. “It was quite glaringly obvious.”



"It caused quite a bit of controversy on set, actually,” she continued. “We were all kind of pointing fingers at each other, and it kind of turned into like a game of [The] Traitors. Somebody should have got fired for that one.”



