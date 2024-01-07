Source: Sacramento Kings are waiving Juan Toscano-Anderson, creating an open roster spot

The Juan Toscano-Anderson experiment has come to an end in Sacramento.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings are planning to waive forward Toscano-Anderson on Sunday. That will leave the Kings with 14 players, opening up a roster spot.

Toscano-Anderson appeared in eight games for the Kings after signing a one-year deal with Sacramento in December. He averaged 0.3 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 2.4 minutes per contest. Prior to coming to Sacramento, Toscano-Anderson was playing for the G League Mexico City Capitanes, where he averaged 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Toscano-Anderson is a 6-foot-6, 209-pound forward with a 6-10 wingspan. He has played 199 games over five NBA seasons. He spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors before splitting time between the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz last season.

Toscano-Anderson is an Oakland native who went undrafted out of Marquette. He carved out a role for himself with Golden State, where he helped the Warriors win an NBA championship in 2022.

Toscano-Anderson has career averages of 4.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists. His best season was 2020-21, when he averaged 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 57.9% from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range for the Warriors.