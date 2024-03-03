South Carolina battles back but Clemson takes series opener in extra innings

Ethan Petry came up at the moment you want Ethan Petry at the plate. Down two. One out. Ninth inning. Runner on third. Clemson in the opposing dugout. Over 9,000 folks packed into Segra Park.

The towering 6-foot-4, 235-pound sophomore walked to the plate and every person in crimson thought about a home run. They’re lying if they say they didn’t. And then it happened. Petry caught all of a 1-2 breaking ball and sent it the other way. Back. Back. Sailing over the right-field fence. Home run. Tie game.

The only shame for the Gamecocks (8-2) is there wasn’t another runner on base. Because three innings later, with the game still tied at four, Clemson flipped the script back in its favor. Clemson junior Andrew Ciufo blasted a walk-off home run to deep center field to give the Tigers a 5-4 win in the 12th inning.

It was the first hit South Carolina reliever Garrett Gainey had given up in 3.2 innings of work.

Technically, Saturday was the Palmetto Series opener after Friday’s game was postponed due to rain. The Gamecocks and Tigers will play Sunday afternoon at Clemson (8-1).

And Friday’s weather did not just affect Friday’s game. It played a massive part in Saturday’s contest.

You see, South Carolina decided to stick with scheduled-Friday starter Eli Jones. Clemson meanwhile scrapped its Friday starter and kept to its schedule, sending lefty Tristan Smith out to the mound on Saturday, as originally scheduled.

One could argue the game was decided with that decision.

Jones, who came into the afternoon with a 1.00 ERA, struggled against the Tigers lineup. He made it just 4.1 innings, allowing a pair of earned runs and three times as many hits as he had allowed all season (9).

He also allowed two doubles. Both to the same guy: Clemson leadoff man Cam Cannarella. There are few better hitters in college baseball, at least guys better at just getting the barrel on the ball. He doesn’t walk much. Doesn’t strike out much. Doesn’t get out much. Not a fun guy to face.

He led off the game with a double. Then, with the game still scoreless in the fourth, Cannarella lifted a tailing fly ball over the head of USC left fielder Kennedy Jones for a double. Two runs scored and the Tigers never lost the lead.

Meanwhile, on the mound for Clemson was the sophomore Smith, who had to change nothing in his routine to pitch on Saturday. The result? The 6-foot-2 Boiling Springs native tossed the best game of his young college career.

In just five innings of work, he struck out nine Gamecocks while allowing just three hits, a walk and hit three batters. His one big mistake came in the fifth, when struggling Gamecocks hitter Will Tippett — who entered Saturday hitting .160 without an extra-base hit — smacked a solo home run to left.

Aside from that, the Clemson pitchers seemed keen to ring up a strikeout or two anytime trouble loomed. whenever trouble loomed.

That, or their defense would bail him out. First baseman Jacob Hinderleider would pick a ball at first. Catcher Jimmy Obertop would throw out a runner. Or Ciufo would chuck his body to the ground and make one of the best plays you’ll see from a collegiate shortstop.

Before Petry dug in in the ninth, the Gamecocks were 1 for 17 with runners on base and 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Then the sophomore hit his 27th home run in 73 career games. And it was all for naught.

About Sunday’s South Carolina-Clemson game

Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson

When: 2 p.m.

Watch: Streaming only via ACC Network Extra (Jeff Morris, William Qualkinbush)

Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69